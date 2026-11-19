Berkett advised a broad array of companies on complex strategic and financial transactions in his role at Citi, where he served as managing director and global head of media, entertainment and sports investment banking. Prior to this role, he spent more than a decade at Paramount Global and its predecessors, rising to chief corporate development and strategy officer. Notable transactions included a leading role in the $49 billion merger of Viacom and CBS, the acquisition of Pluto TV – which grew revenue more than 15-fold under Paramount's ownership – the Paramount+ and Showtime OTT consolidation as well as the Skydance transaction.