PGA Tour appoints Alex Berkett as Chief Financial Officer
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Alex Berkett brings more than two decades of experience helping lead businesses through transformation, growth and strategic transactions. He will begin his role on Feb. 1, 2027. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour announced Thursday the appointment of Alex Berkett as its new Chief Financial Officer. Berkett, who joins the Tour from Citi, brings more than two decades of experience helping lead businesses through transformation, growth and strategic transactions. He will begin his role on Feb. 1, 2027.
“Alex brings a unique combination of financial expertise, strategic vision and operating experience across sports, media and entertainment,” PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said. “He has worked at the intersection of finance, strategy and business transformation throughout his career, helping leading media companies navigate change, pursue growth and create long-term value. His experience advising boards and executives, scaling businesses and executing transformational transactions will be invaluable as we continue positioning the PGA Tour for the future. We are excited to welcome Alex to our leadership team.”
Berkett advised a broad array of companies on complex strategic and financial transactions in his role at Citi, where he served as managing director and global head of media, entertainment and sports investment banking. Prior to this role, he spent more than a decade at Paramount Global and its predecessors, rising to chief corporate development and strategy officer. Notable transactions included a leading role in the $49 billion merger of Viacom and CBS, the acquisition of Pluto TV – which grew revenue more than 15-fold under Paramount's ownership – the Paramount+ and Showtime OTT consolidation as well as the Skydance transaction.
Before his time at Paramount, Berkett co-founded Townsquare Media in 2010, building the company from a five-person founding team into one of the largest local media platforms in the United States, with more than $500 million in revenue, more than 3,000 employees across 27 states and a successful NYSE IPO in 2014. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly 12 years in investment banking at Bear Stearns and J.P. Morgan, where he was a member of each firm’s media and entertainment practice.
“The PGA Tour is one of the most respected sports organizations with a global platform, a strong competitive foundation and significant opportunities ahead,” Berkett said. “The combination of the Tour’s continued evolution, its growing media and commercial capabilities and the Strategic Sports Group partnership creates a unique opportunity to drive long-term growth and value creation. I am honored to join the organization at this important moment and am excited to work with Brian, the leadership team and our players, partners and the Boards to help shape the Tour’s future.”
As Chief Financial Officer, Berkett will lead the PGA Tour’s financial operations and strategy, with responsibility for long-range planning, capital allocation and key operational and investment decisions. He will also oversee all finance functions, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, risk management and corporate development. The role will be instrumental in navigating the Tour’s evolving business model, including media rights, sponsorship relationships and investor relations, while overseeing key financial priorities such as the Player Equity Program and a new procurement process. Berkett will report directly to PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp.