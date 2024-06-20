ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 set for triumphant return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in October
3 Min Read
PGA TOUR and ZOZO, Inc. confirm the sixth playing of Japan’s singular PGA TOUR event with tickets sales to the public open from late August
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
CHIBA, Japan – Tournament officials announced Wednesday the sixth playing of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan, Oct. 24-27, 2024. The event, which boasts an illustrious list of past champions, will headline another thrilling FedExCup Fall season in this exclusive no-cut, 78-man event.
“ZOZO, Inc. has been a phenomenal partner to the PGA TOUR over the years and we are extremely excited to continue working with them in welcoming the world’s best players back to Japan again this October," said PGA TOUR Senior Vice President & Managing Director, APAC, Chris Lee. "Year after year, this tournament continues to showcase itself as one of the premier sporting events in Asia, as evident by our list of highly decorated champions, and we look forward to putting on another great tournament that our Japanese fans and global television viewers can enjoy.”
PGA TOUR Executive Director, Travis Steiner said, “Our players absolutely love coming to Japan and experiencing the wonderful Japanese culture, amazing food and world-class golf. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club is always manicured to perfection and ZOZO, Inc. goes above and beyond in making the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP a destination event for our players each fall.”
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Tournament Director Megumi Hatakeyama said: “This year, we plan to honor the storied history of our tournament which includes amazing highs such as Tiger Woods capturing a record-tying 82nd PGA TOUR win and Hideki Matsuyama winning in his home country, to navigating through unfortunate natural disasters such as typhoons and the COVID-19 pandemic. Our Japanese fans will have every reason to come out to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club once again and enjoy watching many of the greatest golfers in the world showcasing their skills and talents right here in Japan.”
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale from late August. More details will be available on https://zozochampionship.com/en/.
In Japan, the event will be broadcast live on TV Asahi terrestrial, BS Asahi and Golf Network. Live and on-demand streaming will also be available on Golf Network Plus and U-NEXT.
This year’s event offers a prize fund of $8.5 million and will showcase a 78-man field competing for over four rounds with no cut. As Japan’s only official PGA TOUR tournament, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was successfully launched at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2019 when Tiger Woods claimed the inaugural title with a three-shot victory over Hideki Matsuyama en route to equalling Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA TOUR victories. Patrick Cantlay won the 2020 edition when it was played at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, while Hideki Matsuyama produced a popular home victory in 2021 when the event returned to Japan. Keegan Bradley was triumphant in 2022, with Collin Morikawa, who has family roots in Japan, becoming its most recent winner last October.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will feature a total of 78 players, including 60 players from the 2024 FedExCup Points List, and the top eight players designated by the Japan Golf Tour Organization prize money ranking, including Hiroshi Iwata, recent winner of the 2024 BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup, along with nine sponsor exemptions.
The winner of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will earn 500 points towards the FedExCup Fall standings and the event will be co-sanctioned once again with the Japan Golf Tour Organization. As part of FedExCup Fall, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP offers players the opportunity to secure PGA TOUR status and earn additional playing opportunities for the 2025 season. The winner of each FedExCup Fall event receives a two-year PGA TOUR exemption and entry into select events in 2025, including THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament and PGA Championship. The winner also earns a spot in The Sentry, the first event of the TOUR season and one of eight Signature Events, for which only winners and the top 50 players in the FedExCup points list during the 2024 season are eligible.