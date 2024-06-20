ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 set for triumphant return to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in October

The winner of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP will earn 500 points towards the FedExCup Fall standings and the event will be co-sanctioned once again with the Japan Golf Tour Organization. As part of FedExCup Fall, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP offers players the opportunity to secure PGA TOUR status and earn additional playing opportunities for the 2025 season. The winner of each FedExCup Fall event receives a two-year PGA TOUR exemption and entry into select events in 2025, including THE PLAYERS Championship, Masters Tournament and PGA Championship. The winner also earns a spot in The Sentry, the first event of the TOUR season and one of eight Signature Events, for which only winners and the top 50 players in the FedExCup points list during the 2024 season are eligible.