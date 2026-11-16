Zecheng Dou betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Zecheng Dou taps in 9-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Zecheng Dou heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22. He will look to build on a mixed recent run of form at a tournament where he has struggled to make the cut in his most recent appearance.
Dou's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|2023
|T67
|69-67-71-74
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Dou's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Dou's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 67th at 1-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|68-66-72-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|67-69-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|67
|69-65-70-73
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T7
|67-67-65-65
|-20
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|0
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T65
|69-67-66-77
|-1
|3.80
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|67-69-67-66
|-15
|50.00
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances, along with one top-10 finish.
- His best finish over that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
- Dou has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.074
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.267
|0.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.129
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.003
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.325
|0.347
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou ranks 113th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou carries a 0.267 mark that ranks 56th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.04% ranks 24th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Dou ranks 53rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.129 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.29% ranks 24th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Dou holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.003, ranking 90th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 29.19 Putts Per Round, which ranks 121st.
- Dou ranks 48th on the Tour by breaking par 23.14% of the time in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.325 ranks 68th. He has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.