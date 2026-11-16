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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou taps in 9-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Zecheng Dou taps in 9-inch putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Zecheng Dou heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22. He will look to build on a mixed recent run of form at a tournament where he has struggled to make the cut in his most recent appearance.

Latest odds for Dou at The RSM Classic.

Dou's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC69-75+2
2023T6769-67-71-74-1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Dou's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Dou's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 67th at 1-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4068-66-72-68-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3467-69-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah Championship6769-65-70-73-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT767-67-65-65-20--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-710--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6569-67-66-77-13.80
July 26, 20263M OpenT1667-69-67-66-1550.00
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-71-2--

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances, along with one top-10 finish.
  • His best finish over that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for seventh at 20-under.
  • Dou has averaged -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.347 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.074-0.083
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2670.551
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green530.1290.039
Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.003-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Total680.3250.347

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou ranks 113th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 52nd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou carries a 0.267 mark that ranks 56th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.04% ranks 24th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Dou ranks 53rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.129 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.29% ranks 24th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Dou holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.003, ranking 90th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 29.19 Putts Per Round, which ranks 121st.
  • Dou ranks 48th on the Tour by breaking par 23.14% of the time in 2026, and his Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.325 ranks 68th. He has accumulated 284 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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