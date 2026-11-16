Zecheng Dou betting profile: The RSM Classic

Dou ranks 113th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.074 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 52nd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Dou carries a 0.267 mark that ranks 56th on the Tour in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.04% ranks 24th on the Tour.

Around the green, Dou ranks 53rd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.129 in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.29% ranks 24th on the Tour.

On the greens, Dou holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.003, ranking 90th on the Tour in 2026. He averages 29.19 Putts Per Round, which ranks 121st.