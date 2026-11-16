Zach Bauchou betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Zachary Bauchou taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Zach Bauchou makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The 2026 edition features a $7.4 million purse.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Bauchou's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Zach Bauchou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|67-67-68-73
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T9
|69-64-67-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|62-69-69-66
|-18
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T14
|64-69-68-67
|-12
|53.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|71-67-68-66
|-16
|42.500
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Zach Bauchou's recent performances
- Bauchou has recorded two top-10 and four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 12-under.
- Bauchou has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bauchou has averaged 1.211 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Zach Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.045
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.344
|0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.089
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.073
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.552
|1.211
Zach Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings
- Bauchou ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.045 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 115th.
- In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 40th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.344 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 36th on the Tour.
- Around the greens, Bauchou posts a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 62nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, he holds a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (75th) and averages 28.63 Putts Per Round, ranking 55th on the Tour.
- Bauchou ranks 20th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.13% of holes, and ranks 12th in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a 24.75% clip.
- He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 88th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.552 that ranks 44th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.