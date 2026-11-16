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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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29M AGO

Zach Bauchou betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zachary Bauchou taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Zachary Bauchou taps in for birdie on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Zach Bauchou makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The 2026 edition features a $7.4 million purse.

Latest odds for Bauchou at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Bauchou's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Zach Bauchou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3367-67-68-73-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-66-2--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT969-64-67-72-12--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1362-69-69-66-18--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2467-68-67-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT1464-69-68-67-1253.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT971-67-68-66-1642.500
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-72-1--

Zach Bauchou's recent performances

  • Bauchou has recorded two top-10 and four top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 12-under.
  • Bauchou has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bauchou has averaged 1.211 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Zach Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0450.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3440.673
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.0890.235
Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.073-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5521.211

Zach Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bauchou ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.045 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 115th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 40th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.344 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 36th on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, Bauchou posts a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 62nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, he holds a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (75th) and averages 28.63 Putts Per Round, ranking 55th on the Tour.
  • Bauchou ranks 20th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.13% of holes, and ranks 12th in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a 24.75% clip.
  • He has accumulated 459 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 88th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.552 that ranks 44th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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