Zach Bauchou betting profile: The RSM Classic

Bauchou ranks 92nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.045 average in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 115th.

In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 40th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.344 mark, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.70% ranks 36th on the Tour.

Around the greens, Bauchou posts a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 62nd on the Tour.

On the greens, he holds a 0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark (75th) and averages 28.63 Putts Per Round, ranking 55th on the Tour.

Bauchou ranks 20th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.13% of holes, and ranks 12th in Par Breakers, converting birdie or better opportunities at a 24.75% clip.