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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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33M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

Zac Blair sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

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Players in This Article

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Zac Blair recorded a strong showing at The RSM Classic in 2025, finishing tied for seventh at 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in this year's 2026 edition.

Latest odds for Blair at The RSM Classic.

Blair's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T768-64-64-68-18
2024MC72-71+1
2023T2967-69-68-67-11

At The RSM Classic

  • In Blair's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Blair's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2564-68-73-69-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-72-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2565-69-70-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2166-70-65-66-17--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5370-68-66-69-11--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5069-66-70-71-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1368-65-68-67-1657.333
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT869-65-64-69-1347.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT963-68-67-70-1675.000

Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
  • Blair has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.423-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.6010.448
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.1950.321
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2080.103
Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5810.728

Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair ranks 153rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.423, and his Driving Distance average of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair ranks 11th on the Tour with a 0.601 average. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.87% ranks 28th on the Tour.
  • Around the green, Blair ranks 37th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.195.
  • On the greens, Blair holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.208, ranking 45th on the Tour, and averages 28.83 putts per round (81st).
  • Blair ranks eighth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.24% of holes. He ranks 31st in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.63% of the time.
  • Blair has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.581 (41st).

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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