Zac Blair betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Zac Blair sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin
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Zac Blair recorded a strong showing at The RSM Classic in 2025, finishing tied for seventh at 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in this year's 2026 edition.
Blair's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|68-64-64-68
|-18
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2023
|T29
|67-69-68-67
|-11
At The RSM Classic
- In Blair's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Blair's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|64-68-73-69
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|65-69-70
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T21
|66-70-65-66
|-17
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T53
|70-68-66-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|69-66-70-71
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T13
|68-65-68-67
|-16
|57.333
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-65-64-69
|-13
|47.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|63-68-67-70
|-16
|75.000
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Blair has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged 0.728 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.423
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.601
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.195
|0.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.208
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.581
|0.728
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair ranks 153rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.423, and his Driving Distance average of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair ranks 11th on the Tour with a 0.601 average. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.87% ranks 28th on the Tour.
- Around the green, Blair ranks 37th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.195.
- On the greens, Blair holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.208, ranking 45th on the Tour, and averages 28.83 putts per round (81st).
- Blair ranks eighth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.24% of holes. He ranks 31st in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.63% of the time.
- Blair has accumulated 265 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.581 (41st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.