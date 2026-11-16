Zac Blair betting profile: The RSM Classic

Blair ranks 153rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.423, and his Driving Distance average of 283.9 yards ranks 166th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Blair ranks 11th on the Tour with a 0.601 average. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.87% ranks 28th on the Tour.

Around the green, Blair ranks 37th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.195.

On the greens, Blair holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.208, ranking 45th on the Tour, and averages 28.83 putts per round (81st).

Blair ranks eighth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 12.24% of holes. He ranks 31st in Par Breakers, breaking par 23.63% of the time.