William Mouw betting profile: The RSM Classic

Mouw is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (74th) in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards, which ranks 59th on the Tour.

In terms of ball-striking, Mouw ranks 64th on the Tour with a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.41% ranks 43rd on the Tour.

Mouw's short game has been a relative weak point in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.190, ranking 144th on the Tour.

On the greens, Mouw carries a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 127th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st. His Par Breakers percentage of 21.61% ranks 123rd, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.45% ranks 107th.