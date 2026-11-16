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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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28M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah

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William Mouw finished tied for 21st at 16-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 19-22.

Latest odds for Mouw at The RSM Classic.

Mouw's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2169-65-64-68-16

At The RSM Classic

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-71E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-69-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3268-68-70-63-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6272-67-67-69-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6871-66-75-68E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1068-63-68-69-1235.200
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2666-68-68-70-1229.500
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.875

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
  • Mouw has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.0990.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.204-0.814
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.1900.084
Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.2200.263
Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.108-0.465

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (74th) in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards, which ranks 59th on the Tour.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Mouw ranks 64th on the Tour with a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.41% ranks 43rd on the Tour.
  • Mouw's short game has been a relative weak point in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.190, ranking 144th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Mouw carries a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 127th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st. His Par Breakers percentage of 21.61% ranks 123rd, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.45% ranks 107th.
  • Mouw has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 116th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.108, also ranking 116th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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