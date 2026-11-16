William Mouw betting profile: The RSM Classic
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William Mouw sinks 25-foot birdie putt on No. 3 at Bank of Utah
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William Mouw finished tied for 21st at 16-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 19-22.
Mouw's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|69-65-64-68
|-16
At The RSM Classic
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|68-68-70-63
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|72-67-67-69
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|71-66-75-68
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T10
|68-63-68-69
|-12
|35.200
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|29.500
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 12-under.
- Mouw has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.465 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.099
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.204
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.190
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.220
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.108
|-0.465
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw is averaging 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (74th) in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards, which ranks 59th on the Tour.
- In terms of ball-striking, Mouw ranks 64th on the Tour with a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average in 2026. His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.41% ranks 43rd on the Tour.
- Mouw's short game has been a relative weak point in 2026, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.190, ranking 144th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Mouw carries a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 127th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that ranks 151st. His Par Breakers percentage of 21.61% ranks 123rd, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.45% ranks 107th.
- Mouw has accumulated 287 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 116th on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.108, also ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.