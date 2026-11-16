Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Will Gordon reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin
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Will Gordon heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, looking to improve on a missed cut in his most recent appearance at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the benchmark at 23-under last year.
Gordon's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|2024
|T30
|66-71-67-70
|-8
|2023
|T15
|69-64-68-68
|-13
|2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At The RSM Classic
- In Gordon's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Gordon's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|67-70-74-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T70
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-70-72-70
|-4
|4.900
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T4
|69-70-65-66
|-18
|72.500
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|64
|70-69-71-68
|-6
|4.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Gordon's recent performances
- Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
- Gordon has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Gordon has averaged -1.027 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.119
|0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.120
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.321
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.225
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.308
|-1.027
Gordon's advanced stats and rankings
- Gordon has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 and a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.120 in the 2026 season, with a Driving Distance averaging 305.9 yards.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 73.15% in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.321.
- On the greens, Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.225, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27 and a par-breaking rate of 25.74%.
- Gordon has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 173rd on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.26%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.