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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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36M AGO

Will Gordon betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Will Gordon reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin

Will Gordon reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin

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Will Gordon heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, looking to improve on a missed cut in his most recent appearance at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the benchmark at 23-under last year.

Latest odds for Gordon at The RSM Classic.

Gordon's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-69-5
2024T3066-71-67-70-8
2023T1569-64-68-68-13
2021MC71-69-2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Gordon's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Gordon's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Gordon's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5667-70-74-68-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC70-72E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-68-3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT7069-68-69-72-6--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-70-72-70-44.900
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT469-70-65-66-1872.500
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic6470-69-71-68-64.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--

Gordon's recent performances

  • Gordon has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 18-under.
  • Gordon has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Gordon has averaged -1.027 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Gordon's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1190.089
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.120-0.167
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.321-0.569
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.225-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.308-1.027

Gordon's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gordon has recorded a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.119 and a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.120 in the 2026 season, with a Driving Distance averaging 305.9 yards.
  • His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 73.15% in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green sits at -0.321.
  • On the greens, Gordon has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.225, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27 and a par-breaking rate of 25.74%.
  • Gordon has accumulated 82 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 173rd on the Tour, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 14.26%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gordon as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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