Webb Simpson betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Webb Simpson sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Biltmore Championship
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Webb Simpson heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, looking to build on a tie for 25th finish at the event last year. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar high with a 23-under winning score in 2025.
Simpson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2023
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|2022
|T8
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|2021
|T37
|68-71-68-66
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- Simpson's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 14-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|71-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|75-70-70-69
|E
|13.313
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|68-74-70-68
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th at 4-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Simpson has averaged -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged -0.039 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.431
|-0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.062
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.181
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.431
|0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.244
|-0.039
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.062 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.01%.
- Around the green, Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.181 in 2026.
- On the greens, Simpson has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.431 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94. He has broken par 22.58% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.85%.
- Simpson has accumulated 74 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 176th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.