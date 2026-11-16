Webb Simpson betting profile: The RSM Classic

Simpson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.062 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.01%.

Around the green, Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.181 in 2026.

On the greens, Simpson has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.431 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94. He has broken par 22.58% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.85%.