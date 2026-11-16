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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Webb Simpson sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Biltmore Championship

Webb Simpson sinks 10-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Biltmore Championship

Players in Article

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Webb Simpson heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, looking to build on a tie for 25th finish at the event last year. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar high with a 23-under winning score in 2025.

Latest odds for Simpson at The RSM Classic.

Simpson's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2568-65-67-67-15
2024MC74-74+6
2023MC67-74-1
2022T869-67-66-66-14
2021T3768-71-68-66-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Simpson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
  • Simpson's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 14-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Simpson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2471-66-65-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3870-67-65-71-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4875-70-70-69E13.313
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D73+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1868-74-70-68-442.063
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--

Simpson's recent performances

  • Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 18th at 4-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Simpson has averaged -0.206 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Simpson has averaged -0.039 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.431-0.206
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.062-0.129
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.181-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4310.537
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.244-0.039

Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Simpson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.062 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 62.01%.
  • Around the green, Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.181 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Simpson has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.431 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94. He has broken par 22.58% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.85%.
  • Simpson has accumulated 74 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 176th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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