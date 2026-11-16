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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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21M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Austin

Vince Whaley sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Vince Whaley holds a solid record at The RSM Classic, including a tied-for-eighth finish in 2024. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Whaley at The RSM Classic.

Whaley's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3468-65-69-66-14
2024T867-68-63-71-13
2022T6365-73-71-72-1
2021MC71-73+2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
  • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-71E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2368-69-67-67-13--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5768-69-71-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D75+4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4368-71-68-65-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3467-69-68-69-1120
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--

Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Whaley has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged -0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.754-1.100
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.775-0.946
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1210.313
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7110.964
Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.697-0.769

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley ranks 164th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.754, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 123rd.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley holds a -0.775 mark that ranks 163rd on the Tour. He ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.39%.
  • Whaley is a standout on the greens, ranking second on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.711. He also leads the Tour with an average of 27.67 Putts Per Round, ranking first overall.
  • Whaley ranks 55th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.121, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st and his Par Breakers rate of 21.42% ranks 132nd.
  • He has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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