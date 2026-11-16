Vince Whaley betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Vince Whaley sinks 21-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at Austin
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Vince Whaley holds a solid record at The RSM Classic, including a tied-for-eighth finish in 2024. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result in the 2026 edition of the event.
Whaley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|2024
|T8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|2022
|T63
|65-73-71-72
|-1
|2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T23
|68-69-67-67
|-13
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|68-69-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|68-71-68-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|20
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Whaley has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.964 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.769 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.754
|-1.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.775
|-0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.121
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.711
|0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.697
|-0.769
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks 164th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.754, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 123rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley holds a -0.775 mark that ranks 163rd on the Tour. He ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.39%.
- Whaley is a standout on the greens, ranking second on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.711. He also leads the Tour with an average of 27.67 Putts Per Round, ranking first overall.
- Whaley ranks 55th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.121, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st and his Par Breakers rate of 21.42% ranks 132nd.
- He has accumulated 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 171st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.