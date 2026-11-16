Vince Whaley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Whaley ranks 164th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.754, while his average Driving Distance of 301.8 yards ranks 123rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley holds a -0.775 mark that ranks 163rd on the Tour. He ranks 168th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 60.39%.

Whaley is a standout on the greens, ranking second on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.711. He also leads the Tour with an average of 27.67 Putts Per Round, ranking first overall.

Whaley ranks 55th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green at 0.121, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.67% ranks 141st and his Par Breakers rate of 21.42% ranks 132nd.