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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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23M AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda

Players in Article

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Tyler Duncan heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at the event. Sami Valimaki is the defending champion after finishing at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Duncan at The RSM Classic.

Duncan's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-70-2
2024MC75-73+6
2023MC75-65-2
2022MC70-72E
2021MC76-66E

At The RSM Classic

  • In Duncan's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Duncan has missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at this event, dating back to 2021.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Duncan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship7169-68-77-69-5--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico Open6368-68-70-74-4--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-70-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3368-68-66-68-14--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-70-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1266-66-71-66-1560.667
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4064-66-72-70-1213.071

Duncan's recent performances

  • Duncan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 15-under.
  • Duncan has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Duncan has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2730.219
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.090-0.619
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.136-0.279
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.2520.251
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.204-0.429

Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Duncan has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 295.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.090 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 69.91%.
  • Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.136 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Duncan holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.252 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97. He has broken par 24.85% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.73%.
  • Duncan has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 174th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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