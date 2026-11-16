Tyler Duncan betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Tyler Duncan sinks 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Tyler Duncan heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at the event. Sami Valimaki is the defending champion after finishing at 23-under in 2025.
Duncan's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|2023
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|2022
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2021
|MC
|76-66
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Duncan's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Duncan has missed the cut in each of his last five appearances at this event, dating back to 2021.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Duncan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|69-68-77-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|63
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T33
|68-68-66-68
|-14
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|66-66-71-66
|-15
|60.667
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|64-66-72-70
|-12
|13.071
Duncan's recent performances
- Duncan has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th at 15-under.
- Duncan has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Duncan has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.273
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.090
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.136
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.252
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.204
|-0.429
Duncan's advanced stats and rankings
- Duncan has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 295.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.090 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage is 69.91%.
- Duncan has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.136 in 2026.
- On the greens, Duncan holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.252 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97. He has broken par 24.85% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.73%.
- Duncan has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 174th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.