Tyler Collet betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Tyler Collet hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Tyler Collet makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the benchmark at 23-under in 2025.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Collet's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Tyler Collet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T72
|70-68-72-74
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|67-66-69-73
|-5
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|69-73-71-75
|+4
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
Tyler Collet's recent performances
- Collet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 5-under.
- He has averaged -0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Collet has averaged -0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tyler Collet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.674
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.722
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.032
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.246
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.182
|-0.927
Tyler Collet's advanced stats and rankings
- Collet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.722 in 2026 was accompanied by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.36%.
- Around the green, Collet recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.032 in 2026.
- On the greens, he posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.246, averaging 29.83 Putts Per Round in 2026.
- Collet broke par 17.59% of the time in 2026 and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.28%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.