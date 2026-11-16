PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
18M AGO

Tyler Collet betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tyler Collet hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

Tyler Collet hits tee shot to 7 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Tyler Collet makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the benchmark at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Collet at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Collet's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Tyler Collet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT7270-68-72-74-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5467-66-69-73-5--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-71E--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7569-73-71-75+4--
May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-78+9--

Tyler Collet's recent performances

  • Collet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 5-under.
  • He has averaged -0.491 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Collet has averaged -0.927 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tyler Collet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.674-0.491
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.722-0.504
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.032-0.149
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2460.217
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.182-0.927

Tyler Collet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Collet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.674 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 292.5 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.722 in 2026 was accompanied by a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.36%.
  • Around the green, Collet recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.032 in 2026.
  • On the greens, he posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.246, averaging 29.83 Putts Per Round in 2026.
  • Collet broke par 17.59% of the time in 2026 and recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.28%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
37M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW