Troy Merritt betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Troy Merritt heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Merritt's most recent appearance at this event came in 2025, where he finished tied for 51st at 11-under.
Merritt's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|68-66-66-71
|-11
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|T22
|66-71-70-65
|-10
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+5
At The RSM Classic
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|15
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|63-71-71-72
|-3
|2.987
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-66-70-69
|-13
|39.1
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|67-67-68-72
|-10
|5.86
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|71-69-68-80
|+4
|1.525
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|2.302
Merritt's recent performances
- Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Merritt has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.543
|-0.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.395
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.023
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.627
|0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.334
|-0.448
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.543 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 292.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Merritt holds a -0.395 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.06%.
- On the greens, Merritt has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.627 in 2026, averaging 27.56 Putts Per Round.
- Merritt has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 180th on the Tour. He has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.334, while breaking par 22.40% of the time and recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.06%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.