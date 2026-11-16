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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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26M AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship

Troy Merritt makes birdie on No. 16 at Utah Championship

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Troy Merritt heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 on the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Merritt's most recent appearance at this event came in 2025, where he finished tied for 51st at 11-under.

Latest odds for Merritt at The RSM Classic.

Merritt's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5168-66-66-71-11
2024MC72-73+3
2023MC71-71E
2022T2266-71-70-65-10
2021MC74-73+5

At The RSM Classic

  • In Merritt's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Merritt's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 22nd at 10-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Merritt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4369-69-65-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-76+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3966-66-69-73-1015
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5963-71-71-72-32.987
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2166-66-70-69-1339.1
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5467-67-68-72-105.86
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7571-69-68-80+41.525
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-77-71+22.302

Merritt's recent performances

  • Merritt's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Merritt has averaged -0.801 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.628 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Merritt has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.543-0.801
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.395-0.217
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.023-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.6270.628
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.334-0.448

Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.543 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 292.5 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Merritt holds a -0.395 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.06%.
  • On the greens, Merritt has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.627 in 2026, averaging 27.56 Putts Per Round.
  • Merritt has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 180th on the Tour. He has a Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.334, while breaking par 22.40% of the time and recording a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.06%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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