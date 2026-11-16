Trace Crowe betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Trace Crowe drains 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin
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Trace Crowe missed the cut at The RSM Classic in his most recent appearance at the event. He'll return to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 RSM Classic.
Crowe's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+8
At The RSM Classic
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T50
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T11
|67-67-70-63
|-17
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|66-67-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|66-65-64-66
|-23
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|68-68-66-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|70-64-72-67
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-68-74
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Crowe has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 1.521 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.072
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.325
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.174
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.076
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.300
|1.521
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe ranks second on the Tour in Par Breakers in 2026, breaking par 26.08% of the time, and he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.88%.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.325 ranks 44th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.072 ranks 85th, with an average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranking 45th.
- Crowe ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.72% of holes in 2026.
- On the greens, Crowe's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.076 ranks 72nd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84 ranking 82nd.
- Crowe has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 153rd on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.300 ranking 73rd overall.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.