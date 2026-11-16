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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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20M AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe drains 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

Trace Crowe drains 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

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Trace Crowe missed the cut at The RSM Classic in his most recent appearance at the event. He'll return to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 RSM Classic.

Latest odds for Crowe at The RSM Classic.

Crowe's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC75-75+8

At The RSM Classic

  • In Crowe's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Crowe's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5069-67-71-70-11--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1167-67-70-63-17--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3466-67-72-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT366-65-64-66-23--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2468-68-66-67-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3870-64-72-67-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-70+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-68-74-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3471-68-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-68-2--

Crowe's recent performances

  • Crowe has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Crowe has averaged -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Crowe has averaged 1.521 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.072-0.160
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3250.890
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.1740.230
Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.0760.561
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.3001.521

Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

  • Crowe ranks second on the Tour in Par Breakers in 2026, breaking par 26.08% of the time, and he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.88%.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.325 ranks 44th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.072 ranks 85th, with an average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranking 45th.
  • Crowe ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.72% of holes in 2026.
  • On the greens, Crowe's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.076 ranks 72nd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84 ranking 82nd.
  • Crowe has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 153rd on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.300 ranking 73rd overall.

All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of The RSM Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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