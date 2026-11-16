Trace Crowe betting profile: The RSM Classic

Crowe ranks second on the Tour in Par Breakers in 2026, breaking par 26.08% of the time, and he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.88%.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.325 ranks 44th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.072 ranks 85th, with an average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranking 45th.

Crowe ranks 35th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on just 13.72% of holes in 2026.

On the greens, Crowe's Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.076 ranks 72nd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84 ranking 82nd.