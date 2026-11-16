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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

Tony Finau betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tony Finau gets up-and-down from 99 yards for birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

Tony Finau gets up-and-down from 99 yards for birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology

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Tony Finau tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22, 2026. Finau has not competed in this event in the past five years, making this a notable debut at the tournament.

Latest odds for Finau at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This marks Finau's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Tony Finau's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3370-68-71-66-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC68-71-3--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4171-68-72-68-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC78-71+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6171-66-69-70-44.300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT7168-67-70-77+22.850
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-69+1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5870-68-68-71-74.900
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT5570-66-68-70-69.292

Tony Finau's recent performances

  • Finau's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd at 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish in his last ten tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Finau has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.083-0.234
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.147-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.2990.288
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.317-0.680
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.248-0.770

Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings

  • Finau is averaging -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 114th on the Tour, while his driving distance of 311.6 yards ranks 46th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.147 ranks 127th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 143rd with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Finau has been a bright spot around the greens, ranking 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.299 in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Finau ranks 145th with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.317, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.47 ranks 36th on the Tour.
  • He ranks 55th on the Tour by breaking par 23.03% of the time, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.248 ranks 127th. Finau has accumulated 416 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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