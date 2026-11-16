Tony Finau betting profile: The RSM Classic

Finau is averaging -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 114th on the Tour, while his driving distance of 311.6 yards ranks 46th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.147 ranks 127th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 143rd with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Finau has been a bright spot around the greens, ranking 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.299 in 2026.

On the putting surface, Finau ranks 145th with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.317, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.47 ranks 36th on the Tour.