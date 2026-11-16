Tony Finau betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Tony Finau gets up-and-down from 99 yards for birdie on No. 10 at World Wide Technology
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Tony Finau tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22, 2026. Finau has not competed in this event in the past five years, making this a notable debut at the tournament.
At The RSM Classic
- This marks Finau's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Tony Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|70-68-71-66
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|71-68-72-68
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T61
|71-66-69-70
|-4
|4.300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T71
|68-67-70-77
|+2
|2.850
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|70-68-68-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T55
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|9.292
Tony Finau's recent performances
- Finau's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd at 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20, top-10, or top-five finish in his last ten tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.234 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.680 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged -0.770 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Tony Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.083
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.147
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.299
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.317
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.248
|-0.770
Tony Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau is averaging -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, ranking 114th on the Tour, while his driving distance of 311.6 yards ranks 46th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.147 ranks 127th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 143rd with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Finau has been a bright spot around the greens, ranking 19th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.299 in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Finau ranks 145th with a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.317, though his Putts Per Round average of 28.47 ranks 36th on the Tour.
- He ranks 55th on the Tour by breaking par 23.03% of the time, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.248 ranks 127th. Finau has accumulated 416 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 98th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.