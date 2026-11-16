Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham
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Taylor Pendrith arrives at Sea Island Golf Club having posted back-to-back finishes of T15 and T26 at The RSM Classic in his two most recent appearances at the event. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that familiarity with the layout in the 2026 RSM Classic.
Pendrith's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T15
|69-66-65-69
|-13
|2022
|T26
|68-69-69-67
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|72-70-72-67
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|66-69-74-64
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P2
|70-63-66-65
|-16
|165.000
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
- Pendrith has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.951 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.307
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.105
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.059
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.401
|-0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.259
|-1.134
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307, ranking 35th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 32nd on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pendrith holds a -0.105 mark that ranks 118th on the Tour. He ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.60%.
- Around the green, Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.059 ranks 108th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Pendrith carries a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour. He averages 29.78 Putts Per Round, which ranks 165th, and he breaks par 21.97% of the time, ranking 108th.
- Pendrith has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 89th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.79% ranks 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.