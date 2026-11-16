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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

Taylor Pendrith hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie on No. 16 at Wyndham

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Players in This Article

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Taylor Pendrith arrives at Sea Island Golf Club having posted back-to-back finishes of T15 and T26 at The RSM Classic in his two most recent appearances at the event. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that familiarity with the layout in the 2026 RSM Classic.

Latest odds for Pendrith at The RSM Classic.

Pendrith's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T1569-66-65-69-13
2022T2668-69-69-67-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Pendrith's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-76E--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-69-2--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5472-70-72-67-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-73-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3866-69-74-64-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-70+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-74+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP270-63-66-65-16165.000

Pendrith's recent performances

  • Pendrith has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
  • Pendrith has averaged 0.412 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.951 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Pendrith has averaged -1.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3070.412
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.105-0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.059-0.341
Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.401-0.951
Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.259-1.134

Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

  • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.307, ranking 35th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 32nd on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Pendrith holds a -0.105 mark that ranks 118th on the Tour. He ranks 38th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.60%.
  • Around the green, Pendrith's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.059 ranks 108th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Pendrith carries a -0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 159th on the Tour. He averages 29.78 Putts Per Round, which ranks 165th, and he breaks par 21.97% of the time, ranking 108th.
  • Pendrith has accumulated 458 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 89th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.79% ranks 146th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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