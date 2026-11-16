Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Taylor Moore reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology
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Taylor Moore heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in his last three appearances at this event. His best result at the tournament came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 14-under.
Moore's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2024
|T35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2022
|T8
|66-65-71-66
|-14
At The RSM Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 14-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|72-65-72-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|67-70-66-71
|-6
|14
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-68-71-73
|+1
|4.5
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
- Moore has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.207
|-0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.354
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.060
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.297
|0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.210
|0.214
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore ranks 54th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.354 ranks 149th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.47% ranks 126th.
- Around the green, Moore holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.060, ranking 71st on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Moore has been one of the more reliable putters on the Tour, ranking 32nd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.297 and 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42 in 2026.
- Moore ranks 68th on the Tour by breaking par 22.74% of the time and 45th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on just 14.10% of holes in 2026.
- He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.