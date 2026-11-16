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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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28M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Taylor Moore reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

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Taylor Moore heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made the cut just once in his last three appearances at this event. His best result at the tournament came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 14-under.

Latest odds for Moore at The RSM Classic.

Moore's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-70-1
2024T3568-73-68-66-7
2023MC72-74+4
2022T866-65-71-66-14

At The RSM Classic

  • In Moore's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 14-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Moore's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT365-68-66-14--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4172-65-72-70-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-74E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-77+7--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4067-70-66-71-614
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-68-71-73+14.5

Moore's recent performances

  • Moore has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third at 14-under.
  • Moore has averaged -0.553 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.625 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Moore has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.207-0.553
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.3540.081
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0600.060
Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.2970.625
Average Strokes Gained: Total870.2100.214

Moore's advanced stats and rankings

  • Moore ranks 54th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.354 ranks 149th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.47% ranks 126th.
  • Around the green, Moore holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.060, ranking 71st on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Moore has been one of the more reliable putters on the Tour, ranking 32nd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.297 and 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42 in 2026.
  • Moore ranks 68th on the Tour by breaking par 22.74% of the time and 45th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on just 14.10% of holes in 2026.
  • He has accumulated 379 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 102nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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