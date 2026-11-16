Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

Moore ranks 54th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.207 in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks 35th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.354 ranks 149th on the Tour in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.47% ranks 126th.

Around the green, Moore holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.060, ranking 71st on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Moore has been one of the more reliable putters on the Tour, ranking 32nd with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.297 and 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42 in 2026.

Moore ranks 68th on the Tour by breaking par 22.74% of the time and 45th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on just 14.10% of holes in 2026.