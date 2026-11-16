Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2025, posting rounds of 68 and 71 to finish at 3-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 edition of the event.
Kanaya's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|70-69-68-69
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|69-65-67-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|73-66-65-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 8-under.
- He has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.051
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.776
|-1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.319
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.303
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.103
|-0.094
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051, ranking 90th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya carries a -0.776 mark that ranks 164th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.36% ranks 153rd.
- Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 15th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.319.
- On the greens, Kanaya has posted a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 29th on the Tour. He also ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Kanaya ranks 22nd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.21% of holes played. His Par Breakers rate of 19.24% ranks 165th.
- He has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.