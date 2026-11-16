Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kanaya holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051, ranking 90th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya carries a -0.776 mark that ranks 164th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.36% ranks 153rd.

Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 15th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.319.

On the greens, Kanaya has posted a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 29th on the Tour. He also ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.

Kanaya ranks 22nd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.21% of holes played. His Par Breakers rate of 19.24% ranks 165th.