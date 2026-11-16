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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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29M AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open

Takumi Kanaya holes 49-foot approach for birdie on No. 10 at Mexico Open

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Players in This Article

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Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2025, posting rounds of 68 and 71 to finish at 3-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Kanaya at The RSM Classic.

Kanaya's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-71-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-71E--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4468-69-69-7--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2370-69-68-69-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2669-65-67-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4373-66-65-68-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-68E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-69E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 8-under.
  • He has averaged 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.094 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0510.381
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.776-1.067
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.3190.401
Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3030.190
Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.103-0.094

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya holds a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051, ranking 90th on the Tour in 2026. His average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 155th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kanaya carries a -0.776 mark that ranks 164th on the Tour. His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 64.36% ranks 153rd.
  • Around the green, Kanaya has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 15th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.319.
  • On the greens, Kanaya has posted a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 29th on the Tour. He also ranks 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
  • Kanaya ranks 22nd on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on just 13.21% of holes played. His Par Breakers rate of 19.24% ranks 165th.
  • He has accumulated 169 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 144th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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