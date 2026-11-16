S.Y. Noh betting profile: The RSM Classic

Noh is averaging -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.375 and Greens in Regulation percentage of 74.81% reflect consistent ball-striking this season.

Around the green, Noh has been a strength, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.497 in 2026.

On the greens, Noh has struggled, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.286 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.47 in 2026.