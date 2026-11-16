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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

S.Y. Noh betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's

Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's

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S.Y. Noh returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, where he has posted back-to-back finishes of T15 and T30 in his two previous appearances. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22.

Latest odds for Noh at The RSM Classic.

Noh's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3069-72-66-67-8
2023T1568-64-70-67-13

At The RSM Classic

  • In Noh's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Noh's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Noh's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1767-67-69-10--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4868-73-74-65-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-72+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1867-66-67-68-1649.000
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-73+4--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--

Noh's recent performances

  • Noh has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Noh has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Noh has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Noh's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.310-0.308
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3750.376
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4970.495
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.286-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.2770.277

Noh's advanced stats and rankings

  • Noh is averaging -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.375 and Greens in Regulation percentage of 74.81% reflect consistent ball-striking this season.
  • Around the green, Noh has been a strength, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.497 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Noh has struggled, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.286 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.47 in 2026.
  • Noh has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 187th on the Tour. He has broken par 24.07% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.22%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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