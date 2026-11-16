S.Y. Noh betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Seung-Yul Noh makes birdie on No. 18 at Nationwide Children's
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S.Y. Noh returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, where he has posted back-to-back finishes of T15 and T30 in his two previous appearances. He'll tee off at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22.
Noh's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|69-72-66-67
|-8
|2023
|T15
|68-64-70-67
|-13
At The RSM Classic
- In Noh's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Noh's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|67-67-69
|-10
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|68-73-74-65
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|18
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|49.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Noh has averaged -0.308 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged 0.277 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.310
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.375
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.497
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.286
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.277
|0.277
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh is averaging -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 301.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.375 and Greens in Regulation percentage of 74.81% reflect consistent ball-striking this season.
- Around the green, Noh has been a strength, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.497 in 2026.
- On the greens, Noh has struggled, with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.286 and a Putts Per Round average of 29.47 in 2026.
- Noh has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 187th on the Tour. He has broken par 24.07% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.22%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.