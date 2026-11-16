Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju's 84-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as the Tour heads to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Coming off a tie for 12th at the World Wide Technology Championship, Yellamaraju will look to carry that momentum into the week.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T12
|71-63-71-66
|-17
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T34
|66-72-66-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|63-69-68-72
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|70-65-76-71
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|68-65-69-77
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T8
|69-66-65-68
|-12
|80.000
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances
- Yellamaraju has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that span came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.704 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Yellamaraju has averaged 0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.370
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.139
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.041
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|-0.003
|-0.772
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.547
|0.448
Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings
- Yellamaraju ranks 23rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.370 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 28th on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yellamaraju holds a 0.139 mark that ranks 76th on the Tour. He ranks 92nd with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.041 ranks 75th.
- On the greens, Yellamaraju carries a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour. He averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 56th, and ranks 28th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
- Yellamaraju ranks 60th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.43% of holes played. He has accumulated 737 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.547 ranks 45th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.