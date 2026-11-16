PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
28M AGO

Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's 84-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's 84-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as the Tour heads to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Coming off a tie for 12th at the World Wide Technology Championship, Yellamaraju will look to carry that momentum into the week.

Latest odds for Yellamaraju at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Yellamaraju's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1271-63-71-66-17--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT3466-72-66-69-11--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4563-69-68-72-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4770-65-76-71+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-69-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-72+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5268-65-69-77-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT869-66-65-68-1280.000

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's recent performances

  • Yellamaraju has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that span came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for eighth with a score of 12-under.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.704 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Yellamaraju has averaged 0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3700.704
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1390.185
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0410.330
Average Strokes Gained: Putting92-0.003-0.772
Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5470.448

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yellamaraju ranks 23rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.370 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 28th on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yellamaraju holds a 0.139 mark that ranks 76th on the Tour. He ranks 92nd with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.041 ranks 75th.
  • On the greens, Yellamaraju carries a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour. He averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 56th, and ranks 28th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.
  • Yellamaraju ranks 60th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.43% of holes played. He has accumulated 737 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th, and his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.547 ranks 45th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yellamaraju as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
45M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
15H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW