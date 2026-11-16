Sudarshan Yellamaraju betting profile: The RSM Classic

Yellamaraju ranks 23rd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.370 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.1 yards ranks 28th on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Yellamaraju holds a 0.139 mark that ranks 76th on the Tour. He ranks 92nd with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate, and his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.041 ranks 75th.

On the greens, Yellamaraju carries a -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 92nd on the Tour. He averages 28.64 Putts Per Round, ranking 56th, and ranks 28th by breaking par 23.82% of the time.