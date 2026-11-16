Steven Fisk betting profile: The RSM Classic

Fisk ranks 38th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290, and his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards also ranks 39th.

His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.54% ranks 39th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.097 ranks 116th.

Around the green, Fisk posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.001, ranking 85th on the Tour.

On the greens, Fisk holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.124, ranking 61st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92 that ranks 92nd.

Fisk ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys or worse on just 12.38% of holes played, and he breaks par 22.36% of the time, ranking 87th.