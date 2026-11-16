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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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27M AGO

Steven Fisk betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Steven Fisk reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Steven Fisk reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

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Steven Fisk heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Fisk will look to improve on last year's missed cut after posting rounds of 69-67 through two rounds.

Latest odds for Fisk at The RSM Classic.

Fisk's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-67-6
2024T4972-65-67-73-5

At The RSM Classic

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under through two rounds.
  • Fisk's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4273-65-68-70-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT267-66-68-63-20--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic6674-76-70-67+3--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT763-66-67-67-21--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2268-66-67-67-16--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-75+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC70-71-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipP163-66-68-67-16300
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43.3

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has recorded three top-10 finishes, including two top-five results, over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he claimed first place with a score of 16-under.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.922 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.2900.922
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.0970.283
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green850.001-0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.124-0.035
Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3180.915

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk ranks 38th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290, and his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards also ranks 39th.
  • His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.54% ranks 39th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.097 ranks 116th.
  • Around the green, Fisk posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.001, ranking 85th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Fisk holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.124, ranking 61st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92 that ranks 92nd.
  • Fisk ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys or worse on just 12.38% of holes played, and he breaks par 22.36% of the time, ranking 87th.
  • He has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 71st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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