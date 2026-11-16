Steven Fisk betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Steven Fisk reaches par-5 No. 18 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology
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Steven Fisk heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22 at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Fisk will look to improve on last year's missed cut after posting rounds of 69-67 through two rounds.
Fisk's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|2024
|T49
|72-65-67-73
|-5
At The RSM Classic
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under through two rounds.
- Fisk's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 49th at 5-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|73-65-68-70
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T2
|67-66-68-63
|-20
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|66
|74-76-70-67
|+3
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T7
|63-66-67-67
|-21
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T22
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|P1
|63-66-68-67
|-16
|300
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.3
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has recorded three top-10 finishes, including two top-five results, over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he claimed first place with a score of 16-under.
- Fisk has averaged 0.922 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.290
|0.922
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.097
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.001
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.124
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.318
|0.915
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk ranks 38th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290, and his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards also ranks 39th.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.54% ranks 39th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.097 ranks 116th.
- Around the green, Fisk posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.001, ranking 85th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Fisk holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.124, ranking 61st on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92 that ranks 92nd.
- Fisk ranks 10th on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys or worse on just 12.38% of holes played, and he breaks par 22.36% of the time, ranking 87th.
- He has accumulated 573 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 71st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.