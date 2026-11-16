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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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25M AGO

Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Stefano Mazzoli drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

Stefano Mazzoli drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

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Stefano Mazzoli will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. He heads into the event on the strength of a recent Tour victory.

Latest odds for Mazzoli at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Mazzoli's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Stefano Mazzoli's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-74+3--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-69+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-66-20--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--

Stefano Mazzoli's recent performances

  • Mazzoli claimed his best finish over his last ten appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won with a score of 20-under.
  • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Mazzoli has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stefano Mazzoli's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.081-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3200.324
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.286-0.288
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.100-0.101
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.146-0.146

Stefano Mazzoli's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mazzoli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards reflects a player who generates solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mazzoli carries a 0.320 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.15%.
  • Around the green, Mazzoli has struggled to some degree, posting a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
  • On the greens, Mazzoli holds a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.17. He has broken par 22.69% of the time and has recorded a bogey rate of 15.74%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mazzoli as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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