Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Stefano Mazzoli drains 19-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham
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Stefano Mazzoli will make his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. He heads into the event on the strength of a recent Tour victory.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Mazzoli's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Stefano Mazzoli's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-66
|-20
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Stefano Mazzoli's recent performances
- Mazzoli claimed his best finish over his last ten appearances at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he won with a score of 20-under.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mazzoli has an average of -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stefano Mazzoli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.081
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.320
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.286
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.100
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.146
|-0.146
Stefano Mazzoli's advanced stats and rankings
- Mazzoli has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.8 yards reflects a player who generates solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mazzoli carries a 0.320 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 73.15%.
- Around the green, Mazzoli has struggled to some degree, posting a -0.286 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average this season.
- On the greens, Mazzoli holds a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 30.17. He has broken par 22.69% of the time and has recorded a bogey rate of 15.74%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mazzoli as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.