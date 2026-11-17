Shad Tuten betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Shad Tuten makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as the field convenes at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The tournament carries a $7.4 million purse and a par of 70 over 7,157 yards.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Tuten's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Shad Tuten's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|Colonial Life Charity Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|LECOM Suncoast Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
|T30
|67-70-74-69
|-8
|25.75
|March 8, 2026
|Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
|T34
|74-64-68-71
|-7
|17.50
|March 1, 2026
|119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
|T4
|65-64-67-66
|-18
|122.50
|Feb. 8, 2026
|Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T65
|71-69-72-71
|-1
|3.60
|Feb. 1, 2026
|The Panama Championship
|T63
|71-71-71-75
|+8
|4.20
|Jan. 21, 2026
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Jan. 14, 2026
|The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island
|T70
|64-70-74-72
|-8
|2.85
Shad Tuten's recent performances
- Tuten has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the 119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tuten as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.