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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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Sepp Straka betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka's 154-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at BMW Championship

Sepp Straka's 154-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at BMW Championship

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Sepp Straka has struggled at The RSM Classic in recent years, missing the cut in three of his last four appearances at Sea Island Golf Club. He returns to St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Straka at The RSM Classic.

Straka's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-70E
2023MC69-75+2
2022MC68-75+1
2021T4471-65-72-66-8

At The RSM Classic

  • In Straka's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 44th at 8-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Straka's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT3373-68-65-72-2--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3468-73-72-66-1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT6768-70-74-72+46.875
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7273-72-73-72+105.250
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-75+7--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4074-75-72-73+619.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6366-73-73-75+37.375

Straka's recent performances

  • Straka's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd at 2-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Straka has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Straka has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.057-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2680.192
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.1460.065
Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.252-0.674
Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.187-0.429

Straka's advanced stats and rankings

  • Straka ranks 111th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 110th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Straka holds a 0.268 mark that ranks 55th on the Tour. He ranks 155th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Straka's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.146 ranks 136th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Straka carries a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 134th on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
  • Straka has accumulated 1,096 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 37th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.59% ranks 138th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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