Sepp Straka betting profile: The RSM Classic

Straka ranks 111th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 110th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Straka holds a 0.268 mark that ranks 55th on the Tour. He ranks 155th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

Straka's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.146 ranks 136th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Straka carries a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 134th on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.