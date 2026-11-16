Sepp Straka betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Sepp Straka's 154-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at BMW Championship
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Sepp Straka has struggled at The RSM Classic in recent years, missing the cut in three of his last four appearances at Sea Island Golf Club. He returns to St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the event.
Straka's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2023
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|2022
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2021
|T44
|71-65-72-66
|-8
At The RSM Classic
- In Straka's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 44th at 8-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T33
|73-68-65-72
|-2
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T34
|68-73-72-66
|-1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T67
|68-70-74-72
|+4
|6.875
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|72
|73-72-73-72
|+10
|5.250
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|74-75-72-73
|+6
|19.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|66-73-73-75
|+3
|7.375
Straka's recent performances
- Straka's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 33rd at 2-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Straka has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged -0.429 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.057
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.268
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.146
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.252
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.187
|-0.429
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka ranks 111th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.057 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Straka holds a 0.268 mark that ranks 55th on the Tour. He ranks 155th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Straka's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.146 ranks 136th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Straka carries a -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 134th on the Tour. He ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 20.05% of the time.
- Straka has accumulated 1,096 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 37th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.59% ranks 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.