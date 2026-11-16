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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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33M AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

Sami Valimaki sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin

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Sami Valimaki enters The RSM Classic as the defending champion, having won the event last year with a score of 23-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 tournament looking to become a back-to-back champion.

Latest odds for Valimaki at The RSM Classic.

Valimaki's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025166-62-65-66-23

At The RSM Classic

  • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished first with a score of 23-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Valimaki's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6073-70-71-70+48.30
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-67-69-76-49.50
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC80-75+11--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1469-70-69-70-1051.00
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-74+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.563

Valimaki's recent performances

  • Valimaki's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • Valimaki has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Valimaki has averaged -0.444 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.360-0.276
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.0420.033
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.160-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.162-0.003
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.399-0.444

Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

  • Valimaki carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 in 2026, alongside an average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.042 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.58%.
  • Around the green, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.160 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.162 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90. He has broken par 20.33% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.72%.
  • Valimaki has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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