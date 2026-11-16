Sami Valimaki betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Sami Valimaki sinks 7-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at Austin
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Sami Valimaki enters The RSM Classic as the defending champion, having won the event last year with a score of 23-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 tournament looking to become a back-to-back champion.
Valimaki's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
At The RSM Classic
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|73-70-71-70
|+4
|8.30
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-67-69-76
|-4
|9.50
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T14
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|51.00
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has averaged -0.444 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.360
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.042
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.160
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|0.162
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.399
|-0.444
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 in 2026, alongside an average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.042 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.58%.
- Around the green, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.160 in 2026.
- On the greens, Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.162 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90. He has broken par 20.33% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.72%.
- Valimaki has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 152nd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.