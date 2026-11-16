Sami Valimaki betting profile: The RSM Classic

Valimaki carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.360 in 2026, alongside an average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.042 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.58%.

Around the green, Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.160 in 2026.

On the greens, Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.162 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90. He has broken par 20.33% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.72%.