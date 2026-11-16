Sam Stevens betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Sam Stevens taps in 15-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Sam Stevens posted an impressive tied for seventh finish at The RSM Classic in 2025, shooting 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 19-22.
Stevens's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|2024
|T42
|70-70-67-69
|-6
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Stevens's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Sam Stevens's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T60
|68-69-73-70
|-4
|4.9
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T62
|68-71-69-68
|-4
|7.5
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.5
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.0
Sam Stevens's recent performances
- Stevens has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 1-over.
- Stevens has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Sam Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.195
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.120
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|132
|-0.138
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|142
|-0.301
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.125
|-0.673
Sam Stevens's advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens ranks 58th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 48th.
- In terms of approach play, Stevens holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.120, ranking 81st on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39% ranks 70th.
- Stevens has struggled around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.138, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.301, ranking 142nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.46 ranks 145th.
- Stevens has broken par 21.43% of the time in 2026, ranking 131st on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.53% ranks 137th. He has accumulated 741 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.