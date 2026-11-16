Sam Stevens betting profile: The RSM Classic

Stevens ranks 58th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 48th.

In terms of approach play, Stevens holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.120, ranking 81st on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39% ranks 70th.

Stevens has struggled around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.138, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.

On the greens, Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.301, ranking 142nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.46 ranks 145th.