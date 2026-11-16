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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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37M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Stevens taps in 15-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

Sam Stevens taps in 15-inch putt for birdie on No. 16 at FedEx St. Jude

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Sam Stevens posted an impressive tied for seventh finish at The RSM Classic in 2025, shooting 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the 2026 edition of the event, set for Nov. 19-22.

Latest odds for Stevens at The RSM Classic.

Stevens's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T767-67-67-63-18
2024T4270-70-67-69-6
2023MC72-67-3

At The RSM Classic

  • In Stevens's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Sam Stevens's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4269-71-70-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-72E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT6068-69-73-70-44.9
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-75+3--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6268-71-69-68-47.5
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT768-69-72-72+1212.5
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.0

Sam Stevens's recent performances

  • Stevens has one top-10 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for seventh at 1-over.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.673 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Sam Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.195-0.389
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1200.106
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green132-0.138-0.374
Average Strokes Gained: Putting142-0.301-0.016
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.125-0.673

Sam Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens ranks 58th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.195 in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 311.4 yards ranks 48th.
  • In terms of approach play, Stevens holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.120, ranking 81st on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39% ranks 70th.
  • Stevens has struggled around the greens, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.138, which ranks 132nd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.301, ranking 142nd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.46 ranks 145th.
  • Stevens has broken par 21.43% of the time in 2026, ranking 131st on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.53% ranks 137th. He has accumulated 741 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 55th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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