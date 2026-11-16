Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic

Hisatsune ranks 38th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 80th.

In terms of approach play, Hisatsune holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.298, ranking 49th on the Tour. He also ranks 16th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.48%.

On and around the greens, Hisatsune ranks 102nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.041, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.197 ranks 123rd on the Tour. He averages 29.62 Putts Per Round, ranking 162nd.