Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Ryo Hisatsune buries 38-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Baycurrent
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Ryo Hisatsune made the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, finishing tied for 17th at 10-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result after missing the cut in 2025.
Hisatsune's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|2024
|T17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
At The RSM Classic
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T12
|65-70-67-71
|-7
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T52
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|66-70-72-68
|-4
|6.550
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|68-73-71-69
|+1
|11.250
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T9
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|75.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|68-70-64-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-69-73-75
|+8
|16.150
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.290
|-0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.298
|0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.041
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.197
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.351
|-0.300
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune ranks 38th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 80th.
- In terms of approach play, Hisatsune holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.298, ranking 49th on the Tour. He also ranks 16th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.48%.
- On and around the greens, Hisatsune ranks 102nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.041, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.197 ranks 123rd on the Tour. He averages 29.62 Putts Per Round, ranking 162nd.
- Hisatsune ranks 92nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.09% of holes, and ranks 107th by breaking par 22.00% of the time. He has accumulated 896 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.