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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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34M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune buries 38-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Baycurrent

Ryo Hisatsune buries 38-foot birdie putt on No. 14 at Baycurrent

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Ryo Hisatsune made the cut at The RSM Classic in 2024, finishing tied for 17th at 10-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that result after missing the cut in 2025.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at The RSM Classic.

Hisatsune's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC72-68-2
2024T1771-67-68-66-10

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Hisatsune's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hisatsune's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4167-71-69-72-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC69-73E--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1265-70-67-71-7--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5269-70-71-73+3--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5066-70-72-68-46.550
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5368-73-71-69+111.250
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT967-65-69-67-1675.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3868-70-64-68-1019.917
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-69-73-75+816.150

Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for ninth at 16-under.
  • Hisatsune has averaged -0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.290-0.122
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2980.225
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.041-0.081
Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.197-0.323
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.351-0.300

Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune ranks 38th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 306.9 yards ranks 80th.
  • In terms of approach play, Hisatsune holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.298, ranking 49th on the Tour. He also ranks 16th on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.48%.
  • On and around the greens, Hisatsune ranks 102nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.041, while his Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.197 ranks 123rd on the Tour. He averages 29.62 Putts Per Round, ranking 162nd.
  • Hisatsune ranks 92nd in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 15.09% of holes, and ranks 107th by breaking par 22.00% of the time. He has accumulated 896 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 43rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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