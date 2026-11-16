Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.488 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 304.6 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.696 in 2026 was accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.66%.

Around the greens, Brehm recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.624 in 2026.

On the greens, Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.807 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.