Ryan Brehm betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Ryan Brehm holes 23-foot shot for birdie on No. 14 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Ryan Brehm heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22, 2026. Brehm has struggled in his recent appearances at this event, missing the cut in each of his last two visits.
Brehm's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2021
|T63
|72-66-69-76
|+1
At The RSM Classic
- In Brehm's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Brehm's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 63rd at 1-over.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Brehm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|79
|68-69-77-74
|+4
|2.100
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-70-72-69
|-8
|16.574
Brehm's recent performances
- Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he posted a score of 8-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Brehm has averaged -1.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.558 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has averaged -3.156 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.488
|-1.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.696
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.624
|-0.738
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.807
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.615
|-3.156
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.488 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 304.6 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.696 in 2026 was accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.66%.
- Around the greens, Brehm recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.624 in 2026.
- On the greens, Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.807 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27.
- Brehm has accumulated 19 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 200th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -2.615 reflects a challenging season to date, with a Par Breakers rate of 18.69% and a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.69%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.