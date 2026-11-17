Robert Streb betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Robert Streb hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Robert Streb won The RSM Classic back in 2021, finishing at 19-under, but has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the event. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22, 2026 edition of the tournament.
Streb's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2022
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2021
|1
|65-63-67-68
|-19
At The RSM Classic
- In Streb's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Streb's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 19-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|69-67-71
|-6
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|82
|70-71-68-81
|+2
|1.120
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-73-66-76
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
Streb's recent performances
- Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of 6-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten appearances.
- Streb has averaged -0.715 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Streb has averaged -1.808 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.685
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.669
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.059
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.465
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-1.760
|-1.808
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.685 and a Driving Distance average of 293.5 yards in 2026.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Streb carries a -0.669 mark in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.70%.
- On the greens, Streb has a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.465 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10.
- Streb has broken par 21.16% of the time in 2026, while his Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 20.11%.
- He has accumulated four FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 210th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.