Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Rikuya Hoshino makes putt for birdie on No. 10 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Rikuya Hoshino missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2025, posting rounds of 68 and 69 for a score of 5-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 edition of the event.
Hoshino's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-69
|-5
At The RSM Classic
- In Hoshino's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|8
|68-68-67-72
|-9
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|74
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T41
|65-72-74-64
|-9
|14.00
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|67-69-71-66
|-11
|14.50
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 9-under.
- Hoshino has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.380
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.409
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.524
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.522
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.836
|-0.260
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.380 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.409 in 2026 was accompanied by a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 61.11%.
- Around the green, Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.524 in 2026.
- On the greens, Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.522 in 2026, averaging 29.33 Putts Per Round.
- Hoshino broke par 7.41% of the time in 2026, while recording a bogey or worse on 14.81% of holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.