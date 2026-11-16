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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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16M AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rikuya Hoshino makes putt for birdie on No. 10 at Butterfield Bermuda

Rikuya Hoshino makes putt for birdie on No. 10 at Butterfield Bermuda

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Rikuya Hoshino missed the cut at The RSM Classic in 2025, posting rounds of 68 and 69 for a score of 5-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to improve on that result at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Hoshino at The RSM Classic.

Hoshino's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-69-5

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hoshino's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hoshino's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D73+1--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship868-68-67-72-9--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7469-70-72-73-4--
July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4165-72-74-64-914.00
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC66-76E--
May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3967-69-71-66-1114.50

Hoshino's recent performances

  • Hoshino has one top-10 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 9-under.
  • Hoshino has averaged -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoshino has averaged -0.260 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.380-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.409-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.5240.026
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.522-0.013
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.836-0.260

Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.380 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 308.8 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.409 in 2026 was accompanied by a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 61.11%.
  • Around the green, Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.524 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Hoshino posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.522 in 2026, averaging 29.33 Putts Per Round.
  • Hoshino broke par 7.41% of the time in 2026, while recording a bogey or worse on 14.81% of holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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