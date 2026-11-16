PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
32M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rico Hoey sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 4 at Austin

Rico Hoey sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 4 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Rico Hoey finished tied for seventh at The RSM Classic last year, posting a score of 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Hoey at The RSM Classic.

Hoey's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T762-70-67-65-18

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-69-67-70-15--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC69-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5269-67-71-6--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1064-69-65-67-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3967-67-70-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2566-65-71-69-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1566-69-66-68-1151.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT6267-72-71-71-34.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6770-71-72-69-62.178
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4971-66-68-69-64.822

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4870.885
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0930.404
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.142-0.097
Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.281-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1560.905

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey ranks 16th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487, and his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 49th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey holds a 0.093 mark that ranks 87th on the Tour. He ranks 46th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.142 ranks 135th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Hoey posts a -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 138th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28 that ranks 129th.
  • Hoey ranks 42nd on the Tour by breaking par 23.35% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.89% ranks 85th. He has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
48M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
15H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW