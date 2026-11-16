Rico Hoey betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Rico Hoey sinks 14-foot putt for birdie on No. 4 at Austin
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Rico Hoey finished tied for seventh at The RSM Classic last year, posting a score of 18-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the event.
Hoey's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|62-70-67-65
|-18
At The RSM Classic
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-69-67-70
|-15
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|69-67-71
|-6
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|64-69-65-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|66-65-71-69
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|66-69-66-68
|-11
|51.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T62
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|4.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T67
|70-71-72-69
|-6
|2.178
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|71-66-68-69
|-6
|4.822
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- Hoey has averaged 0.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.905 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.487
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.093
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.142
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.281
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.156
|0.905
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey ranks 16th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.487, and his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey holds a 0.093 mark that ranks 87th on the Tour. He ranks 46th with a 69.27% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Hoey's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.142 ranks 135th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Hoey posts a -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, placing him 138th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28 that ranks 129th.
- Hoey ranks 42nd on the Tour by breaking par 23.35% of the time, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.89% ranks 85th. He has accumulated 326 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 113th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.