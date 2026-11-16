Ricky Castillo betting profile: The RSM Classic

Castillo ranks 70th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.121, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 68th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Castillo holds a mark of -0.196, ranking 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.45%.

Around the green, Castillo ranks 50th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.132.

On the greens, Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.165, ranking 55th on the Tour. He also ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.