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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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29M AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent

Ricky Castillo sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent

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Ricky Castillo finished tied for third at The RSM Classic in 2025, posting a score of 21-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Castillo at The RSM Classic.

Castillo's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025365-65-69-62-21

At The RSM Classic

  • In Castillo's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 21-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Castillo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2965-70-74-68-7--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT369-62-65-65-23--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6372-74-68-73+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4967-68-70-69-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2066-68-68-68-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT4471-68-65-71-910.071
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT4470-66-70-71-310.333
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4565-71-72-67-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-74-71-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+7--

Castillo's recent performances

  • Castillo has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
  • Castillo has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Castillo has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1210.167
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.1960.419
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1320.000
Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1650.108
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2220.694

Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Castillo ranks 70th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.121, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 68th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Castillo holds a mark of -0.196, ranking 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.45%.
  • Around the green, Castillo ranks 50th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.132.
  • On the greens, Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.165, ranking 55th on the Tour. He also ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.
  • Castillo has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th on the Tour. He ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey on 14.50% of holes, and ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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