Ricky Castillo betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Ricky Castillo sinks 31-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Baycurrent
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Ricky Castillo finished tied for third at The RSM Classic in 2025, posting a score of 21-under. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that strong showing at the 2026 edition of the event.
Castillo's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
At The RSM Classic
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 21-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|65-70-74-68
|-7
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T3
|69-62-65-65
|-23
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T63
|72-74-68-73
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|67-68-70-69
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|66-68-68-68
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T44
|70-66-70-71
|-3
|10.333
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|65-71-72-67
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-74-71
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has recorded one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third at 23-under.
- Castillo has averaged 0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.694 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.121
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.196
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.132
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.165
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.222
|0.694
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo ranks 70th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.121, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranks 68th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Castillo holds a mark of -0.196, ranking 133rd on the Tour. He ranks 127th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.45%.
- Around the green, Castillo ranks 50th with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.132.
- On the greens, Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.165, ranking 55th on the Tour. He also ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.
- Castillo has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th on the Tour. He ranks 62nd in Bogey Avoidance, having made bogey on 14.50% of holes, and ranks 63rd by breaking par 22.90% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.