Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin
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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The 2026 edition of the event features a $7.4 million purse.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|70-64-80-65
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T48
|68-69-69-70
|-8
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T23
|74-68-67-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|66-72-66-66
|-14
|42
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T9
|72-66-67-70
|-5
|156
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|68-68-65-75
|-4
|16.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|39
|69-69-67-68
|-7
|17
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|65-69-73-72
|-1
|10
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 5-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.385
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.002
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.147
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.048
|-0.812
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.192
|-0.352
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has been one of the stronger drivers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385, which ranks 22nd. His average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 64th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.002 ranks 101st on the Tour, while he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33%.
- Around the green, Neergaard-Petersen holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.147, ranking 137th on the Tour.
- On the greens, he has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.048, ranking 99th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50 that ranks 147th.
- Neergaard-Petersen has a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.192, ranking 89th on the Tour. He has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.19% ranks 126th and his Par Breakers rate of 21.59% ranks 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.