Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: The RSM Classic

Neergaard-Petersen has been one of the stronger drivers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385, which ranks 22nd. His average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 64th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.002 ranks 101st on the Tour, while he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33%.

Around the green, Neergaard-Petersen holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.147, ranking 137th on the Tour.

On the greens, he has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.048, ranking 99th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50 that ranks 147th.