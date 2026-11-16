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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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33M AGO

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen sinks 2-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Austin

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Players in This Article

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Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The 2026 edition of the event features a $7.4 million purse.

Latest odds for Neergaard-Petersen at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5670-64-80-65-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4868-69-69-70-8--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2374-68-67-67-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-72+1--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenT2066-72-66-66-1442
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT972-66-67-70-5156
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3668-68-65-75-416.5
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open3969-69-67-68-717
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4265-69-73-72-110

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances

  • Neergaard-Petersen has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for ninth at 5-under.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.133 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.812 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.352 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.385-0.133
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0020.450
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.1470.144
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.048-0.812
Average Strokes Gained: Total890.192-0.352

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Neergaard-Petersen has been one of the stronger drivers on the Tour in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.385, which ranks 22nd. His average driving distance of 308.6 yards ranks 64th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.002 ranks 101st on the Tour, while he ranks 72nd with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.33%.
  • Around the green, Neergaard-Petersen holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.147, ranking 137th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, he has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.048, ranking 99th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50 that ranks 147th.
  • Neergaard-Petersen has a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.192, ranking 89th on the Tour. He has accumulated 404 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 99th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 16.19% ranks 126th and his Par Breakers rate of 21.59% ranks 124th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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