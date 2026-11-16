Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Rasmus Højgaard sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology
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Rasmus Højgaard makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as he tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The Dane will look to build on a fourth-place finish at the Rocket Classic, his best result over his last 10 starts.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Højgaard's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Rasmus Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T56
|70-69-71-69
|-9
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-72-66
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|4
|69-68-61-68
|-14
|135.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T36
|65-73-70-68
|-4
|16.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Rasmus Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has recorded one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Rasmus Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.090
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.128
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.071
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.246
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|0.136
|-0.056
Rasmus Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard ranks seventh on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026 with an average of 323.0 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.090 ranks 79th.
- In terms of approach play, Højgaard holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.128, ranking 122nd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.86% ranks 56th.
- Around the green, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.071 ranks 113th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.246, ranking 39th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.58 ranks 156th.
- Højgaard has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.06%, ranking 152nd on the Tour, and breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th. He has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.