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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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35M AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus Højgaard sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

Rasmus Højgaard sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at World Wide Technology

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Rasmus Højgaard makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as he tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The Dane will look to build on a fourth-place finish at the Rocket Classic, his best result over his last 10 starts.

Latest odds for Højgaard at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Højgaard's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Rasmus Højgaard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5670-69-71-69-9--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-70E--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleW/D78+7--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-72-66-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic469-68-61-68-14135.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipMC71-75+6--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3665-73-70-68-416.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--

Rasmus Højgaard's recent performances

  • Højgaard has recorded one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.280 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Højgaard has averaged -0.056 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Rasmus Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.090-0.280
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.128-0.197
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.0710.155
Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2460.266
Average Strokes Gained: Total980.136-0.056

Rasmus Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Højgaard ranks seventh on the Tour in Driving Distance in 2026 with an average of 323.0 yards, and his Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of 0.090 ranks 79th.
  • In terms of approach play, Højgaard holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.128, ranking 122nd on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.86% ranks 56th.
  • Around the green, Højgaard's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.071 ranks 113th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.246, ranking 39th on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.58 ranks 156th.
  • Højgaard has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.06%, ranking 152nd on the Tour, and breaks par 22.22% of the time, ranking 94th. He has accumulated 370 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 107th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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