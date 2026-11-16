Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Rafael Campos hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin
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Rafael Campos heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the event. The Puerto Rican looks to turn his fortunes around at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Campos's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|67-69
|-6
|2024
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At The RSM Classic
- In Campos's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Campos's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he missed the cut with a score of 6-under — an improvement over his 2024 appearance, where he also missed the cut but finished at 2-over.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T40
|72-64-67-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|69-65-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T25
|65-69-69-68
|-9
|33.250
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T15
|66-67-66-70
|-11
|29.250
Campos's recent performances
- Campos has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
- Campos has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.245
|0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.072
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|159
|-0.321
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.427
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.065
|-0.437
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.245 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.072 mark that ranks 113th on the Tour. He ranks 77th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Campos ranks 159th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a -0.321 average in 2026.
- On the greens, Campos has a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that places him 163rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63 that also ranks 163rd.
- Campos ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 16.67% of the time, and ranks 155th in Par Breakers with a par-breaking rate of 20.34%. He has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.