Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

Campos ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.245 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.072 mark that ranks 113th on the Tour. He ranks 77th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Campos ranks 159th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a -0.321 average in 2026.

On the greens, Campos has a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that places him 163rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63 that also ranks 163rd.