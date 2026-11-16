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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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26M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin

Rafael Campos hits tee shot to 5 feet, sets up birdie on No. 3 at Austin

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Rafael Campos heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at the event. The Puerto Rican looks to turn his fortunes around at the Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Latest odds for Campos at The RSM Classic.

Campos's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-69-6
2024MC71-73+2

At The RSM Classic

  • In Campos's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Campos's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he missed the cut with a score of 6-under — an improvement over his 2024 appearance, where he also missed the cut but finished at 2-over.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Campos's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT4072-64-67-71-10--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4469-65-72-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-72-2--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC72-70E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT2565-69-69-68-933.250
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC69-72+1--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-73+3--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT1566-67-66-70-1129.250

Campos's recent performances

  • Campos has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 11-under.
  • Campos has averaged 0.082 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.2450.082
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.072-0.349
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.3210.300
Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.427-0.470
Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.065-0.437

Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos ranks 136th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.245 average in 2026, while his Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranks 87th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Campos holds a -0.072 mark that ranks 113th on the Tour. He ranks 77th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Campos ranks 159th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a -0.321 average in 2026.
  • On the greens, Campos has a -0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that places him 163rd on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63 that also ranks 163rd.
  • Campos ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse 16.67% of the time, and ranks 155th in Par Breakers with a par-breaking rate of 20.34%. He has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 161st on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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