Pontus Nyholm betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham
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Pontus Nyholm makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Nyholm will look to build on recent form as he competes in the $7.4 million event.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Nyholm's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Pontus Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-72-69
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-71-66
|-10
|15.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|70-71-69-73
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T55
|64-73-71-68
|-4
|3.547
Pontus Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten Tour appearances.
- His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 10-under.
- Nyholm has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -1.564 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Pontus Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.049
|0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.660
|-1.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.058
|-0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.055
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.724
|-1.564
Pontus Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 in 2026. His average driving distance of 316.7 yards ranks 18th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.
- In terms of approach play, Nyholm ranks 160th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.660 in 2026. He ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.62%.
- Around the green, Nyholm posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.058, ranking 107th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Nyholm holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.055, ranking 100th on the Tour. He ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
- Nyholm has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 136th on the Tour. He ranks 130th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.26% of his holes played.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.