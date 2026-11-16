Pontus Nyholm betting profile: The RSM Classic

Nyholm ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 in 2026. His average driving distance of 316.7 yards ranks 18th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.

In terms of approach play, Nyholm ranks 160th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.660 in 2026. He ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.62%.

Around the green, Nyholm posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.058, ranking 107th on the Tour.

On the greens, Nyholm holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.055, ranking 100th on the Tour. He ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.