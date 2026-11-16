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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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24M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

Pontus Nyholm reaches par-5 No. 15 in two, makes birdie at Wyndham

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Pontus Nyholm makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as he tees off at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Nyholm will look to build on recent form as he competes in the $7.4 million event.

Latest odds for Nyholm at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Nyholm's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Pontus Nyholm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-78+3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC76-67+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-74E--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4366-67-70-69-12--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-72-69-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC73-72+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenT3968-69-71-66-1015.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6970-71-69-73-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5564-73-71-68-43.547

Pontus Nyholm's recent performances

  • Nyholm has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten Tour appearances.
  • His best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 10-under.
  • Nyholm has averaged 0.422 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Nyholm has averaged -1.564 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Pontus Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0490.422
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.660-1.630
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.058-0.108
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.055-0.270
Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.724-1.564

Pontus Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Nyholm ranks 91st on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 in 2026. His average driving distance of 316.7 yards ranks 18th on the Tour, making him one of the longer hitters in the field.
  • In terms of approach play, Nyholm ranks 160th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.660 in 2026. He ranks 125th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.62%.
  • Around the green, Nyholm posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.058, ranking 107th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Nyholm holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.055, ranking 100th on the Tour. He ranks 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.54% of the time.
  • Nyholm has accumulated 205 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 136th on the Tour. He ranks 130th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.26% of his holes played.

All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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