Pi Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic

Coody ranks 28th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.356 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.028 ranks 97th on the Tour, while his 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 67th.

Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.252 ranks 153rd on the Tour, an area where improvement could be a factor in his results.

On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.066, which ranks 78th on the Tour. He averages 29.03 Putts Per Round, ranking 104th.