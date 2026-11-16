Pi Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Pierceson Coody sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 7 at Austin
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Pi Coody returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Last year, Coody posted a score of 11-under and finished tied for 51st.
Coody's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|2024
|MC
|76-75
|+9
At The RSM Classic
- In Coody's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- His best finish at this event also came in 2025, when he finished tied for 51st at 11-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T33
|68-70-68-69
|-13
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T6
|65-69-64-68
|-18
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T50
|65-75-72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T57
|66-72-71-65
|-10
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|71-66-70-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-79
|+6
|--
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T28
|67-70-72-69
|-2
|30.833
Coody's recent performances
- Coody recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
- Coody has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.356
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.028
|0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.252
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.066
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.198
|0.449
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody ranks 28th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.356 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.028 ranks 97th on the Tour, while his 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 67th.
- Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.252 ranks 153rd on the Tour, an area where improvement could be a factor in his results.
- On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.066, which ranks 78th on the Tour. He averages 29.03 Putts Per Round, ranking 104th.
- Coody ranks 35th on the Tour by breaking par 23.47% of the time, and he has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.