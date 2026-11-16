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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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34M AGO

Pi Coody betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 7 at Austin

Pierceson Coody sinks 3-foot putt for birdie on No. 7 at Austin

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Pi Coody returns to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, set for Nov. 19-22 in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Last year, Coody posted a score of 11-under and finished tied for 51st.

Latest odds for Coody at The RSM Classic.

Coody's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5166-69-70-66-11
2024MC76-75+9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Coody's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • His best finish at this event also came in 2025, when he finished tied for 51st at 11-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Coody's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3368-70-68-69-13--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT665-69-64-68-18--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT5065-75-72-68-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-71-4--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT5766-72-71-65-10--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1971-66-70-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipW/D76+6--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-72+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-79+6--
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT2867-70-72-69-230.833

Coody's recent performances

  • Coody recorded one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for sixth at 18-under.
  • Coody has averaged 0.471 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Coody has averaged 0.449 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3560.471
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0280.470
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.252-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.066-0.355
Average Strokes Gained: Total880.1980.449

Coody's advanced stats and rankings

  • Coody ranks 28th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a 0.356 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranks 14th on the Tour.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.028 ranks 97th on the Tour, while his 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 67th.
  • Coody's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.252 ranks 153rd on the Tour, an area where improvement could be a factor in his results.
  • On the greens, he holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.066, which ranks 78th on the Tour. He averages 29.03 Putts Per Round, ranking 104th.
  • Coody ranks 35th on the Tour by breaking par 23.47% of the time, and he has accumulated 739 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on the Tour. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.36% ranks 104th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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