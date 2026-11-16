Peter Malnati betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Peter Malnati drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Austin
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Peter Malnati heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar at 23-under last year.
Malnati's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|2023
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2022
|T40
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|2021
|T48
|65-70-73-67
|-7
At The RSM Classic
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at 6-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T18
|66-64-73-69
|-16
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|70-66-68
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|65-71-67-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|80
|66-71-75-68
|E
|2.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|61-71-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.
- Malnati has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged 0.610 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.632
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.352
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.057
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.390
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.537
|0.610
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 139th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.352 ranks 148th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 141st with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Malnati has been one of the stronger putters on the Tour in 2026, ranking 21st with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.390 and 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.
- He ranks 56th by breaking par 23.02% of the time and 122nd in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on 15.95% of holes played.
- Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 169th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.