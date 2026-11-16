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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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32M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Austin

Peter Malnati drains 25-foot birdie putt on No. 13 at Austin

Players in Article

Players in This Article

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Peter Malnati heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in each of his last two appearances at this event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar at 23-under last year.

Latest odds for Malnati at The RSM Classic.

Malnati's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-76+6
2023MC69-71-2
2022T4068-70-70-68-6
2021T4865-70-73-67-7

At The RSM Classic

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
  • Malnati's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2022, when he finished tied for 40th at 6-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1866-64-73-69-16--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC73-70+1--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2570-66-68-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1765-71-67-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship8066-71-75-68E2.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6861-71-74-74E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 17-under.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged 0.610 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.632-0.139
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3520.701
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.057-0.291
Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.3900.339
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.5370.610

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 139th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.352 ranks 148th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 141st with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Malnati has been one of the stronger putters on the Tour in 2026, ranking 21st with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.390 and 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.
  • He ranks 56th by breaking par 23.02% of the time and 122nd in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on 15.95% of holes played.
  • Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 169th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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