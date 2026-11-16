Peter Malnati betting profile: The RSM Classic

Malnati ranks 159th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 298.3 yards ranks 139th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.352 ranks 148th on the Tour in 2026, and he ranks 141st with a 65.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

Malnati has been one of the stronger putters on the Tour in 2026, ranking 21st with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.390 and 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26.

He ranks 56th by breaking par 23.02% of the time and 122nd in Bogey Avoidance, finding bogeys on 15.95% of holes played.