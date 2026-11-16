Paul Peterson betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Paul Peterson reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology
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Paul Peterson heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made the cut in 2024 with a T25 finish at 9-under before missing the cut last year. He'll look to rediscover his best form at this year's edition of the event.
Peterson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2024
|T25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
At The RSM Classic
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Peterson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 9-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T18
|68-67-66-71
|-16
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T64
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|68-65-76
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T43
|67-68-67-70
|-12
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T24
|68-70-68-70
|-12
|20.689
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T49
|70-67-65-72
|-6
|4.822
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|3.400
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 18th at 16-under.
- Peterson has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|-0.415
|-0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|0.422
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|0.154
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.200
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.040
|0.039
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 281.5 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.422 in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.79%.
- Around the green, Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.154 in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average sits at -0.200, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
- Peterson has avoided bogeys 12.77% of the time in 2026 and has broken par on 22.93% of holes played.
- He has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.