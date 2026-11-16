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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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33M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Paul Peterson reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Paul Peterson reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

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Paul Peterson heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, teeing off Nov. 19-22, having made the cut in 2024 with a T25 finish at 9-under before missing the cut last year. He'll look to rediscover his best form at this year's edition of the event.

Latest odds for Peterson at The RSM Classic.

Peterson's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-68-3
2024T2570-66-68-69-9

At The RSM Classic

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Peterson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 9-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1868-67-66-71-16--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6471-67-73-70-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5968-65-76-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-67-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT4367-68-67-70-12--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-72+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2468-70-68-70-1220.689
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT4970-67-65-72-64.822
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6767-70-73-71+13.400

Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 18th at 16-under.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.379 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged 0.039 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.415-0.379
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.4220.719
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1540.068
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.200-0.369
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.0400.039

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson carries a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.415 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 281.5 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at 0.422 in 2026, complemented by a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.79%.
  • Around the green, Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.154 in 2026, while his Strokes Gained: Putting average sits at -0.200, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55.
  • Peterson has avoided bogeys 12.77% of the time in 2026 and has broken par on 22.93% of holes played.
  • He has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 155th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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