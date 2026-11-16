Patton Kizzire betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Patton Kizzire reaches par-5 No. 6 in three, makes birdie at World Wide Technology
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Patton Kizzire heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having posted a T34 finish at the event last year with a score of 14-under. He'll look to build on that result and improve upon his record at a tournament where he has shown flashes of contention.
Kizzire's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|2024
|T66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|2023
|T35
|67-68-70-67
|-10
|2022
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|2021
|T10
|65-66-70-66
|-15
At The RSM Classic
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 15-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T25
|66-71-70-67
|-14
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T62
|68-71-65-71
|-9
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T54
|69-68-68-70
|-5
|5.643
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|65-69-68-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.809
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.048
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.228
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.295
|-0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|159
|-0.924
|-0.009
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire ranks 166th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.809, and his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.048 mark that ranks 109th on the Tour. He ranks 133rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Around the green, Kizzire has been a relative bright spot, posting a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 33rd on the Tour.
- On the greens, Kizzire carries a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 141st on the Tour. He averages 29.02 Putts Per Round, ranking 102nd, and ranks 138th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
- Kizzire has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.924 ranks 159th, and he ranks 151st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 17.04% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.