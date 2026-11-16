PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
35M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire reaches par-5 No. 6 in three, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Patton Kizzire reaches par-5 No. 6 in three, makes birdie at World Wide Technology

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Patton Kizzire heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, Nov. 19-22, having posted a T34 finish at the event last year with a score of 14-under. He'll look to build on that result and improve upon his record at a tournament where he has shown flashes of contention.

Latest odds for Kizzire at The RSM Classic.

Kizzire's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3463-70-67-68-14
2024T6671-69-73-70+1
2023T3567-68-70-67-10
2022MC67-72-3
2021T1065-66-70-66-15

At The RSM Classic

  • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at 15-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2566-71-70-67-14--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC74-65-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-70-2--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4568-66-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6268-71-65-71-9--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT5469-68-68-70-55.643
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-74+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenW/D77+6--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3965-69-68-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--

Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 14-under.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has averaged -0.009 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.809-0.430
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0480.586
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2280.252
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.295-0.419
Average Strokes Gained: Total159-0.924-0.009

Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire ranks 166th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.809, and his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.048 mark that ranks 109th on the Tour. He ranks 133rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Around the green, Kizzire has been a relative bright spot, posting a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 33rd on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Kizzire carries a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 141st on the Tour. He averages 29.02 Putts Per Round, ranking 102nd, and ranks 138th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.
  • Kizzire has accumulated 105 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total average of -0.924 ranks 159th, and he ranks 151st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys 17.04% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
51M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
15H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW