Patton Kizzire betting profile: The RSM Classic

Kizzire ranks 166th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.809, and his average Driving Distance of 301.1 yards ranks 126th.

In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kizzire holds a -0.048 mark that ranks 109th on the Tour. He ranks 133rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Around the green, Kizzire has been a relative bright spot, posting a 0.228 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranks 33rd on the Tour.

On the greens, Kizzire carries a -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 141st on the Tour. He averages 29.02 Putts Per Round, ranking 102nd, and ranks 138th by breaking par 21.20% of the time.