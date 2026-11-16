Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic

Rodgers ranks 131st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.211, while his Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 66th.

In terms of approach play, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.248, ranking 139th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.93% ranks 142nd.

Around the green, Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.025, good for 95th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.32% ranks 156th.

On the greens, Rodgers has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 49th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.194. He also ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and his par-breaking rate of 22.16% ranks 101st on the Tour.