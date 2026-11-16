Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin
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Patrick Rodgers has shown a consistent track record at The RSM Classic, posting three top-20 finishes in his last four appearances at the event. He tees off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22 looking to build on a tied-for-seventh result in 2025.
Rodgers' recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|65-62-68-69
|-18
|2024
|T17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|2023
|T10
|69-65-64-70
|-14
|2022
|T57
|64-72-70-73
|-3
|2021
|MC
|69-73
|E
At The RSM Classic
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T65
|68-71-75-67
|-7
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T29
|73-69-65-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|70-64-70-68
|-12
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T19
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|W/D
|77
|+7
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|77-69
|+4
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.00
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.25
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.211
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.248
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.025
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.194
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.290
|0.014
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers ranks 131st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.211, while his Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 66th.
- In terms of approach play, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.248, ranking 139th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.93% ranks 142nd.
- Around the green, Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.025, good for 95th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.32% ranks 156th.
- On the greens, Rodgers has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 49th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.194. He also ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and his par-breaking rate of 22.16% ranks 101st on the Tour.
- Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.