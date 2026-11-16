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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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32M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin

Patrick Rodgers reaches par-5 No. 14 in two, makes birdie at Austin

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Patrick Rodgers has shown a consistent track record at The RSM Classic, posting three top-20 finishes in his last four appearances at the event. He tees off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22 looking to build on a tied-for-seventh result in 2025.

Latest odds for Rodgers at The RSM Classic.

Rodgers' recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T765-62-68-69-18
2024T1765-70-70-67-10
2023T1069-65-64-70-14
2022T5764-72-70-73-3
2021MC69-73E

At The RSM Classic

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for seventh at 18-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6568-71-75-67-7--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC72-69-1--
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT2973-69-65-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4570-64-70-68-12--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1967-69-71-69-4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicW/D77+7--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC77-69+4--
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176.00
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.25

Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 19th at 4-under.
  • Rodgers has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.2110.003
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.2480.213
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.025-0.174
Average Strokes Gained: Putting490.194-0.028
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.2900.014

Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers ranks 131st on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.211, while his Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 66th.
  • In terms of approach play, Rodgers holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.248, ranking 139th on the Tour, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 64.93% ranks 142nd.
  • Around the green, Rodgers posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.025, good for 95th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.32% ranks 156th.
  • On the greens, Rodgers has been one of the stronger performers in 2026, ranking 49th with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.194. He also ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and his par-breaking rate of 22.16% ranks 101st on the Tour.
  • Rodgers has accumulated 600 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 66th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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