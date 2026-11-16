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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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32M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Patrick Fishburn sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Patrick Fishburn has two strong finishes at The RSM Classic to his name, including a tied for eighth in 2024. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that history at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Fishburn at The RSM Classic.

Fishburn's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3471-62-70-65-14
2024T867-64-69-69-13

At The RSM Classic

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
  • Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT5469-68-73-67-7--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3266-68-69-66-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC74-66-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT4968-68-68-70-68.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5064-66-74-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT1670-68-66-65-1550.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4267-70-72-70-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-73E--

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2430.174
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0530.186
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.120-0.284
Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.007-0.074
Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0770.002

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243, ranking 47th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 309.2 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fishburn holds a -0.053 mark that ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks eighth with a 71.75% Greens in Regulation percentage.
  • Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green stands at -0.120, ranking 130th on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Fishburn has posted a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 89th on the Tour. He averages 29.79 Putts Per Round, ranking 166th, and ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.93% of the time.
  • Fishburn ranks 122nd on the Tour with a Par Breakers rate of 21.67%, and has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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