Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Fishburn sinks 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Patrick Fishburn has two strong finishes at The RSM Classic to his name, including a tied for eighth in 2024. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to build on that history at the 2026 edition of the event.
Fishburn's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|2024
|T8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
At The RSM Classic
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
- Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T54
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|66-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T49
|68-68-68-70
|-6
|8.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|64-66-74-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T16
|70-68-66-65
|-15
|50.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has recorded one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.074 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.243
|0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.053
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.120
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.007
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.077
|0.002
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243, ranking 47th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 309.2 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fishburn holds a -0.053 mark that ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks eighth with a 71.75% Greens in Regulation percentage.
- Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green stands at -0.120, ranking 130th on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Fishburn has posted a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 89th on the Tour. He averages 29.79 Putts Per Round, ranking 166th, and ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.93% of the time.
- Fishburn ranks 122nd on the Tour with a Par Breakers rate of 21.67%, and has accumulated 159 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.