Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The RSM Classic

Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243, ranking 47th on the Tour in 2026. His Driving Distance average of 309.2 yards ranks 61st on the Tour.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Fishburn holds a -0.053 mark that ranks 110th on the Tour. He ranks eighth with a 71.75% Greens in Regulation percentage.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green stands at -0.120, ranking 130th on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Fishburn has posted a 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 89th on the Tour. He averages 29.79 Putts Per Round, ranking 166th, and ranks 40th in Bogey Avoidance, avoiding bogeys 13.93% of the time.