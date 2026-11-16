Nick Hardy betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Nick Hardy sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin
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Nick Hardy heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, tee off Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at the event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar high last year with a 23-under winning score.
Hardy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|2024
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|2023
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|2022
|T63
|69-69-76-67
|-1
At The RSM Classic
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 63rd at 1-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T61
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T71
|69-66-77
|-1
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|71-67-70-72
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|66-68-70-66
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-73
|+12
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 21st at the ISCO Championship, where he posted a score of 10-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|--
|0.081
|0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|--
|-0.442
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|--
|-0.031
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|--
|-0.358
|-0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|--
|-0.750
|-1.028
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.442 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.08%.
- Around the green, Hardy holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.031 in 2026.
- On the greens, Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.358 in 2026, averaging 29.06 Putts Per Round.
- Hardy has broken par 22.06% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.62%. He has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 193rd on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.