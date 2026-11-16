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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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30M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin

Nick Hardy sinks 13-foot putt for birdie on No. 3 at Austin

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Nick Hardy heads to Sea Island Golf Club for The RSM Classic, tee off Nov. 19-22, having missed the cut in three of his last four appearances at the event. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar high last year with a 23-under winning score.

Latest odds for Hardy at The RSM Classic.

Hardy's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-65-6
2024MC72-76+6
2023MC72-67-3
2022T6369-69-76-67-1

At The RSM Classic

  • In Hardy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Hardy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 63rd at 1-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Hardy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT6170-68-71-70-5--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT7169-66-77-1--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-68-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4871-67-70-72-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2166-68-70-66-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC79-73+12--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--

Hardy's recent performances

  • Hardy's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 21st at the ISCO Championship, where he posted a score of 10-under.
  • Hardy has an average of 0.059 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hardy has averaged -1.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0810.059
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.442-0.452
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.031-0.378
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.358-0.257
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.750-1.028

Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.081 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average stands at -0.442 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.08%.
  • Around the green, Hardy holds a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.031 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.358 in 2026, averaging 29.06 Putts Per Round.
  • Hardy has broken par 22.06% of the time in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.62%. He has accumulated 40 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 193rd on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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