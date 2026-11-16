Nick Dunlap betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Nick Dunlap sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology
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Nick Dunlap makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Dunlap enters the week looking to build on a modest stretch of recent results heading into the final event of the fall swing.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Dunlap's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Nick Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|64-75-68-69
|-12
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T25
|69-66-69
|-9
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T62
|63-73-72-67
|-9
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|76
|67-71-75-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-82
|+13
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T20
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|26.134
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T59
|72-65-71-69
|-3
|2.987
Nick Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 20th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he posted a score of 13-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results in that span.
- Dunlap has averaged -1.679 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.190
|-1.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.121
|0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.231
|0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.034
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.803
|-0.448
Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.190, which ranks 168th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 147th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.121 ranks 80th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.43% ranks 129th.
- Around the green, Dunlap has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 31st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.231.
- On the greens, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.034, ranking 84th on the Tour, and averages 28.56 Putts Per Round, ranking 46th.
- Dunlap ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.67% of his holes, and ranks 94th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.22% of the time. He has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.