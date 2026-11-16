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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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34M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

Nick Dunlap sinks 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18 at World Wide Technology

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Nick Dunlap makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Dunlap enters the week looking to build on a modest stretch of recent results heading into the final event of the fall swing.

Latest odds for Dunlap at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Dunlap's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Nick Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4264-75-68-69-12--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenMC71-68-3--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2569-66-69-9--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6263-73-72-67-9--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship Asheville7667-71-75-71E--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-82+13--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC72-73+5--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2067-72-67-69-1326.134
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT5972-65-71-69-32.987

Nick Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tied for 20th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he posted a score of 13-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results in that span.
  • Dunlap has averaged -1.679 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.416 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -0.448 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nick Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.190-1.679
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.1210.327
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2310.487
Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0340.416
Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.803-0.448

Nick Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.190, which ranks 168th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 147th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.121 ranks 80th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.43% ranks 129th.
  • Around the green, Dunlap has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 31st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.231.
  • On the greens, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.034, ranking 84th on the Tour, and averages 28.56 Putts Per Round, ranking 46th.
  • Dunlap ranks 141st in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 16.67% of his holes, and ranks 94th in Par Breakers, breaking par 22.22% of the time. He has accumulated 99 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 167th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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