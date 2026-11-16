Nick Dunlap betting profile: The RSM Classic

Dunlap has struggled off the tee in 2026, posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.190, which ranks 168th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 147th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.121 ranks 80th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.43% ranks 129th.

Around the green, Dunlap has been one of the stronger performers on Tour, ranking 31st with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.231.

On the greens, Dunlap holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.034, ranking 84th on the Tour, and averages 28.56 Putts Per Round, ranking 46th.