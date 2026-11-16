Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: The RSM Classic

Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.670 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 284.1 yards.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -1.699 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.37%.

Around the green, Lindheim has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.168 in 2026.

On the greens, he has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.646 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.56. He has broken par 16.05% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.37%.