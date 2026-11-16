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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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31M AGO

Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open

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Nicholas Lindheim tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Lindheim at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This is Lindheim's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Nicholas Lindheim's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC79-69+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC75-77+10--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7469-68-76-69-22.50
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenW/D78+6--
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D75+4--

Nicholas Lindheim's recent performances

  • Lindheim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 74th with a score of 2-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten appearances.
  • Lindheim has averaged -0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Lindheim has averaged -2.477 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Nicholas Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.670-0.477
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.699-1.790
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1680.158
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.646-0.367
Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.183-2.477

Nicholas Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.670 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 284.1 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -1.699 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.37%.
  • Around the green, Lindheim has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.168 in 2026.
  • On the greens, he has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.646 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.56. He has broken par 16.05% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.37%.
  • Lindheim has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 216th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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