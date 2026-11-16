Nicholas Lindheim betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Nicholas Lindheim sinks 5-foot birdie putt on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Nicholas Lindheim tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for The RSM Classic, scheduled for Nov. 19-22. This marks his first appearance at the event in the past five years.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Lindheim's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Nicholas Lindheim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T74
|69-68-76-69
|-2
|2.50
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|75
|+4
|--
Nicholas Lindheim's recent performances
- Lindheim's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 74th with a score of 2-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish in his last ten appearances.
- Lindheim has averaged -0.477 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Lindheim has averaged -2.477 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Nicholas Lindheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.670
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.699
|-1.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.168
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.646
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.183
|-2.477
Nicholas Lindheim's advanced stats and rankings
- Lindheim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.670 in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 284.1 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -1.699 in 2026, accompanied by a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.37%.
- Around the green, Lindheim has recorded a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.168 in 2026.
- On the greens, he has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.646 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 31.56. He has broken par 16.05% of the time, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.37%.
- Lindheim has accumulated three FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 216th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lindheim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.