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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

T15

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10

-10

T15

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-10
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32M AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

Neal Shipley sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin

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Neal Shipley makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar at 23-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Shipley at The RSM Classic.

At The RSM Classic

  • This will be Shipley's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Neal Shipley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology Championship7468-70-75-72-3--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT1668-70-68-63-15--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-66-71-8--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1067-63-67-68-19--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT365-62-65-69-23--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-67-69-72-33.220
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT5067-70-67-72-46.550
July 26, 20263M OpenT4470-69-66-70-910.071
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--

Neal Shipley's recent performances

  • Shipley has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
  • Shipley has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Shipley has averaged 1.205 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Neal Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1st0.7720.808
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1560.047
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.2990.139
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3370.211
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.0201.205

Neal Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Shipley leads the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.772. His Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranks 51st on the Tour.
  • He ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.74%, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.156 ranks 128th.
  • Shipley struggles around and on the greens, ranking 157th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (-0.299) and 148th in Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.337). His Putts Per Round average of 29.58 ranks 156th on the Tour.
  • He ranks 59th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.41% of holes, and ranks 120th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 21.70% of holes.
  • Shipley has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 183rd on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.020 (108th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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