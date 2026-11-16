Neal Shipley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Shipley leads the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.772. His Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranks 51st on the Tour.

He ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.74%, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.156 ranks 128th.

Shipley struggles around and on the greens, ranking 157th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (-0.299) and 148th in Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.337). His Putts Per Round average of 29.58 ranks 156th on the Tour.

He ranks 59th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.41% of holes, and ranks 120th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 21.70% of holes.