Neal Shipley betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Neal Shipley sinks 6-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
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Neal Shipley makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years, teeing off at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. Defending champion Sami Valimaki set the bar at 23-under in 2025.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Shipley's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Neal Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|74
|68-70-75-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T16
|68-70-68-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-66-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T10
|67-63-67-68
|-19
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T3
|65-62-65-69
|-23
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T67
|69-67-69-72
|-3
|3.220
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T50
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|6.550
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T44
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|10.071
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Neal Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
- Shipley has averaged 0.808 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.211 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged 1.205 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Neal Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1st
|0.772
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.156
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.299
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.337
|0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.020
|1.205
Neal Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley leads the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, posting an average of 0.772. His Driving Distance of 311.2 yards ranks 51st on the Tour.
- He ranks 33rd on the Tour with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.74%, though his Strokes Gained: Approach the Green of -0.156 ranks 128th.
- Shipley struggles around and on the greens, ranking 157th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (-0.299) and 148th in Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.337). His Putts Per Round average of 29.58 ranks 156th on the Tour.
- He ranks 59th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse on 14.41% of holes, and ranks 120th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 21.70% of holes.
- Shipley has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 183rd on the Tour, with an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -0.020 (108th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.