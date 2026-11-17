Muzzy Donohue betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Muzzy Donohue gets up-and-down from 90 yards for birdie on No. 1 at 3M Open
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Muzzy Donohue makes his first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years as the Tour heads to Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Donohue's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Muzzy Donohue's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T34
|73-63-73-64
|-11
|--
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Muzzy Donohue's recent performances
- Donohue's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- Donohue has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Donohue has averaged -0.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Muzzy Donohue's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.512
|-0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.409
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.085
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.534
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.552
|-0.552
Muzzy Donohue's advanced stats and rankings
- Donohue has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.512 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance stands at 303.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Donohue holds a 0.409 mark in 2026. He has recorded a 75.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Donohue has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.085 in 2026.
- On the greens, Donohue has posted a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67. He has broken par 26.85% of the time and has recorded a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Donohue as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.