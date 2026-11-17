Donohue's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 11-under.

He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

Donohue has an average of -0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.