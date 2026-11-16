PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
35M AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen drains 76-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Michael Thorbjornsen drains 76-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Michael Thorbjornsen has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes at The RSM Classic, including a tied-for-seventh result at 18-under last year. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 event looking to build on that strong recent history at the event.

Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at The RSM Classic.

Thorbjornsen's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T764-63-68-69-18
2024T864-69-67-69-13

At The RSM Classic

  • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Thorbjornsen's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT3366-70-71-71-6--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT3766-66-75-72-1--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4765-75-72-70+2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic169-64-66-63-18500
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT4070-68-71-70-119.917
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT766-68-65-69-1287.500
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5469-68-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge1666-65-71-71-753
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--

Thorbjornsen's recent performances

  • Thorbjornsen has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he won with a score of 18-under.
  • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.533 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3300.571
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0080.107
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.245-0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.268-0.140
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.3150.533

Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thorbjornsen ranks 30th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330, and his Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 26th.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.008 ranks 100th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.61% ranks 64th.
  • Around the green, Thorbjornsen has been a strength, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.245 that ranks 26th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.268 ranks 135th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.03 ranks 104th. His par-breaking rate of 22.29% ranks 91st.
  • Thorbjornsen has accumulated 1,036 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.78% ranks 37th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
53M AGO
Purse breakdown: See what's up for grabs at The RSM Classic
Latest
Image for article.
15H AGO
Cink defends Charles Schwab Cup Championship title for sixth win of 2026
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
16H AGO
Who around FedExCup top-100, Aon Next 10 bubble has most to gain in Austin?
Latest
R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW