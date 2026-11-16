Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The RSM Classic

Thorbjornsen ranks 30th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330, and his Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 26th.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.008 ranks 100th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.61% ranks 64th.

Around the green, Thorbjornsen has been a strength, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.245 that ranks 26th on the Tour.

On the greens, Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.268 ranks 135th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.03 ranks 104th. His par-breaking rate of 22.29% ranks 91st.