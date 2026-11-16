Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Michael Thorbjornsen drains 76-foot putt for birdie on No. 13 at Baycurrent
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Michael Thorbjornsen has posted back-to-back top-10 finishes at The RSM Classic, including a tied-for-seventh result at 18-under last year. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course for the Nov. 19-22 event looking to build on that strong recent history at the event.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T7
|64-63-68-69
|-18
|2024
|T8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
At The RSM Classic
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T33
|66-70-71-71
|-6
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T37
|66-66-75-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T47
|65-75-72-70
|+2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|1
|69-64-66-63
|-18
|500
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-68-71-70
|-1
|19.917
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T7
|66-68-65-69
|-12
|87.500
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|66-65-71-71
|-7
|53
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has recorded one top-five, two top-10, and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Rocket Classic, where he won with a score of 18-under.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged 0.533 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.330
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.008
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.245
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.268
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.315
|0.533
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen ranks 30th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.330, and his Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks 26th.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.008 ranks 100th on the Tour, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.61% ranks 64th.
- Around the green, Thorbjornsen has been a strength, posting a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.245 that ranks 26th on the Tour.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.268 ranks 135th on the Tour, and his Putts Per Round average of 29.03 ranks 104th. His par-breaking rate of 22.29% ranks 91st.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 1,036 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 38th on the Tour, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.78% ranks 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.