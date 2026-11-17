Michael Johnson betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Michael Johnson will make his debut at The RSM Classic over the past five years when he tees it up at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, Nov. 19-22. The tournament features a $7.4 million purse and plays to a par of 70 over 7,157 yards.
At The RSM Classic
- This will be Johnson's first appearance at The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Michael Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by Virginia's Richmond Region
|T31
|69-66-71-72
|-6
|24.178
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T24
|69-66-65-64
|-16
|40.233
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T17
|66-74-69-65
|-10
|49.667
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|66-72
|-2
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|AdventHealth Championship
|T38
|68-68-65-69
|-18
|12.917
|Aug. 16, 2026
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|T58
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|5.000
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|T6
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|95.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health
|T67
|68-64-67-72
|-9
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|Evans Scholars Invitational
|T10
|65-68-70-64
|-17
|62.143
|July 12, 2026
|The Blue Championship
|T45
|70-68-70-72
|-8
|8.500
Michael Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has recorded two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse, where he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Johnson has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.133 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Michael Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.133
Michael Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.128 and a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.076 over his last five starts.
- On the greens, Johnson has averaged -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.133 reflects a modest positive contribution across all areas of his game.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.