Michael Brennan betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Mic'd up with 2026 Baycurrent champion Michael Brennan
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Michael Brennan finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the event.
Brennan's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T51
|70-64-68-69
|-11
At The RSM Classic
- In Brennan's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T13
|64-66-71-65
|-18
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|BMW Championship
|T10
|69-65-69-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 16, 2026
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T42
|73-70-67-71
|+1
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|66-65-63-64
|-22
|500
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T15
|65-67-64-73
|-11
|51
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|65-69-63-74
|-13
|32.5
|July 19, 2026
|The Open Championship
|T53
|72-68-70-71
|+1
|11.25
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T52
|67-71-71-70
|-1
|6.257
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|20.583
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has recorded two top-five finishes, three top-10 finishes, and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he won with a score of 16-under.
- Brennan has averaged 0.977 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 1.740 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.695
|0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.272
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.553
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.085
|1.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.500
|1.740
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan ranks third on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695, and his Driving Distance of 327.4 yards also ranks third on the Tour.
- He ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.272, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.06% ranks 49th on the Tour.
- Brennan's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.553 ranks 167th on the Tour, an area of his game that represents a clear opportunity for improvement.
- On the greens, Brennan holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.085, ranking 70th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17 that ranks 119th.
- Brennan ranks 21st on the Tour by breaking par 24.37% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.89% ranks 119th.
- He has accumulated 857 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.500 ranks 48th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.