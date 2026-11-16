Michael Brennan betting profile: The RSM Classic

Brennan ranks third on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695, and his Driving Distance of 327.4 yards also ranks third on the Tour.

He ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.272, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.06% ranks 49th on the Tour.

Brennan's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.553 ranks 167th on the Tour, an area of his game that represents a clear opportunity for improvement.

On the greens, Brennan holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.085, ranking 70th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17 that ranks 119th.

Brennan ranks 21st on the Tour by breaking par 24.37% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.89% ranks 119th.