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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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34M AGO

Michael Brennan betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mic'd up with 2026 Baycurrent champion Michael Brennan

Mic'd up with 2026 Baycurrent champion Michael Brennan

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Michael Brennan finished tied for 51st at 11-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia, for the Nov. 19-22 edition of the event.

Latest odds for Brennan at The RSM Classic.

Brennan's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5170-64-68-69-11

At The RSM Classic

  • In Brennan's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 11-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

Brennan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent Classic168-67-65-68-16--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1364-66-71-65-18--
Aug. 23, 2026BMW ChampionshipT1069-65-69-69-8--
Aug. 16, 2026FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4273-70-67-71+1--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship166-65-63-64-22500
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT1565-67-64-73-1151
July 26, 20263M OpenT2465-69-63-74-1332.5
July 19, 2026The Open ChampionshipT5372-68-70-71+111.25
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT5267-71-71-70-16.257
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3366-68-72-67-1120.583

Brennan's recent performances

  • Brennan has recorded two top-five finishes, three top-10 finishes, and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he won with a score of 16-under.
  • Brennan has averaged 0.977 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 1.122 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Brennan has averaged 1.740 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6950.977
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2720.141
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.553-0.500
Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.0851.122
Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5001.740

Brennan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brennan ranks third on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695, and his Driving Distance of 327.4 yards also ranks third on the Tour.
  • He ranks 54th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.272, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 69.06% ranks 49th on the Tour.
  • Brennan's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.553 ranks 167th on the Tour, an area of his game that represents a clear opportunity for improvement.
  • On the greens, Brennan holds a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.085, ranking 70th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17 that ranks 119th.
  • Brennan ranks 21st on the Tour by breaking par 24.37% of the time, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.89% ranks 119th.
  • He has accumulated 857 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 47th on the Tour, while his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.500 ranks 48th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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