Max McGreevy betting profile: The RSM Classic

McGreevy ranks 62nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 136th.

In terms of ball-striking, McGreevy has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.368 (37th) in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.05% ranks 23rd on the Tour.

Around the greens, McGreevy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.104, ranking 59th on the Tour.

On the greens, McGreevy holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.396 in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56 that ranks 154th.