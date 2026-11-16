Max McGreevy betting profile: The RSM Classic
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Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah
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Max McGreevy shot 22-under and finished second the last time he competed at The RSM Classic, in 2025. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to go one better at the 2026 edition of the event.
McGreevy's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|2022
|T16
|66-69-69-67
|-11
At The RSM Classic
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
- Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 8, 2026
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T50
|70-68-70-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 1, 2026
|VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|T29
|66-70-70-66
|-12
|--
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T44
|69-67-70
|-7
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T26
|65-66-70-67
|-16
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|71-66-65-71
|-15
|34
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.154
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.368
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.104
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.396
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.231
|0.385
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy ranks 62nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 136th.
- In terms of ball-striking, McGreevy has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.368 (37th) in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.05% ranks 23rd on the Tour.
- Around the greens, McGreevy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.104, ranking 59th on the Tour.
- On the greens, McGreevy holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.396 in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56 that ranks 154th.
- McGreevy has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on the Tour. He ranks 65th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.56% of holes played, and ranks 102nd by breaking par 22.09% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The RSM Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.