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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance SolutionsRight Arrow

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

T5

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-12

T7

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

-11

T7

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-11
Thru
1

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-11

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-11

T7

Will Gordon
USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
W. Gordon
Tot
-11

T7

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-11

T7

Tommy Morrison
USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

-11

T7

USA
T. Morrison
Tot
-11

T7

Rafael Campos
PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

-11

T7

PUR
R. Campos
Tot
-11

T7

Kristoffer Ventura
NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

-11

T7

NOR
K. Ventura
Tot
-11

T7

Kevin Yu
TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11

-11

T7

TPE
K. Yu
Tot
-11
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34M AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

Max McGreevy sinks 24-foot birdie putt on No. 15 at Bank of Utah

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Max McGreevy shot 22-under and finished second the last time he competed at The RSM Classic, in 2025. He returns to Sea Island Golf Club Nov. 19-22 looking to go one better at the 2026 edition of the event.

Latest odds for McGreevy at The RSM Classic.

McGreevy's recent history at The RSM Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025264-67-66-63-22
2023MC73-74+5
2022T1666-69-69-67-11

At The RSM Classic

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2025, he finished second after posting a score of 22-under.
  • Sami Valimaki won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 23-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Nov. 8, 2026World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5070-68-70-69-11--
Nov. 1, 2026VidantaWorld Mexico OpenT2966-70-70-66-12--
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4469-67-70-7--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2665-66-70-67-16--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC71-73+2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC68-76+4--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC74-66-2--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1171-66-65-71-1534
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • McGreevy has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1540.330
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3680.494
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1040.103
Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.396-0.541
Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2310.385

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy ranks 62nd on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.154 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 136th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, McGreevy has a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.368 (37th) in 2026, and his Greens in Regulation percentage of 70.05% ranks 23rd on the Tour.
  • Around the greens, McGreevy posts a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.104, ranking 59th on the Tour.
  • On the greens, McGreevy holds a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.396 in 2026, ranking 158th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56 that ranks 154th.
  • McGreevy has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 123rd on the Tour. He ranks 65th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogeys on 14.56% of holes played, and ranks 102nd by breaking par 22.09% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The RSM Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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R4
In Progress

Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions

1

Trace Crowe
USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

-14

1

USA
T. Crowe
Tot
-14

T2

Chad Ramey
USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

-13

T2

USA
C. Ramey
Tot
-13

T2

Sami Valimaki
FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

-13

T2

FIN
S. Valimaki
Tot
-13

T2

Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

-13

T2

RSA
E. van Rooyen
Tot
-13

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12

-12

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-12
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